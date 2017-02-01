Young Esk scout leader honoured

BEYOND HIS YEARS: Matthew Heck was named the Somerset Young Citizen of the Year.

MATTHEW Heck has dedicated more than 11 years of his young life to the scout movement

For his impressive efforts in the Esk Scout Group, he was named as the Somerset Young Citizen of the Year.

Mr Heck became a qualified scout leader after completing training programs while also juggling school, part-time work and helping at weekly scout meetings at the age of 18.

He has given up his free time and volunteered countless hours to make a difference in the lives of young members of the community, allowing them to participate in scout camps and other activities.

Somerset Regional Council mayor Graeme Lehmann congratulated the young man on his achievements on top of his unwavering dedication to helping others throughout the community.

"On behalf of the Somerset community and council, I congratulate Matthew on his selfless commitment to the region,” Cr Lehmann said.