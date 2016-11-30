35°
Young Deayegoh has dazzling talent

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 30th Nov 2016 11:00 AM
Deayegoh shows off some of his creations at the Gatton Lapidary Club's youth afternoon.
Deayegoh shows off some of his creations at the Gatton Lapidary Club's youth afternoon. Francis Witsenhuysen

HE MAY only be 14 years old, but Deayegoh Foster is a jeweller in the making.

Discovering his talent at the Gatton Lapidary Club about four years ago, Deayegoh is now skilled in cutting, shaping and polishing stones into striking pendants.

"I love the diversity of the work and learning about how to make the rocks into jewellery,” he said.

Deayegoh held up some of his intricate, impressive works and said "these are all mum's, she's claimed them”.

The educational and hands-on afternoon has taught Deayegoh a skill he can have for life.

Deayegoh explained how he makes his jewellery.

"I choose a rough rock, I cut that out, roughly shape and stick to a wooden stick with wax. I do that by heating the rock and wax up,” he said.

"I let that dry and then polish it on the machine.

"To get the rock off the stick you put it in a freezer and then pull it off.”

Deayegoh is home schooled but attends the Lapidary Club's youth afternoon as an extra curriculum activity.

The Gatton Lapidary Club's youth afternoon runs from 3-5pm on a Tuesday, contact club president Leon Steinhardt on 0417 074 933 for more information.

Gatton Star

