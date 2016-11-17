Wildlife warriors need a hand to preserve fauna

THE FOSTER care of Australia's Unique Native Animals Association are seeking help in their ongoing mission to protect local wildlife.

A Meet and Greet Networking Day will look to connect locals and other groups in order to share ideas as well as solutions to shared problems.

FAUNA secretary Sue Holmes said all were welcome, even if they didn't have any experience caring for animals.

"If they don't want to rear the animals, they can become a rescue ranger,” she said.

"People will drop animals off to them and a carer can then pick them up.”

Carers with vast experience caring for wildlife will be there to offer tips for everyday problems.

"There will be carers there to give people advice,” she said.

"Whether they want advice on what to do with planting a particular tree in a garden or what to do to stop a certain animal going in their yard.”

Ms Holmes said the group was "desperate” for more members.

"We just want to get the interest back into wildlife again because it has fallen.”

The event starts at 10am on Saturday, November 26, at the Coominya State School library.