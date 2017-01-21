AN EMPLOYEE working anywhere for the majority of their life is extraordinary, and Nancy Murray is no exception.

The Valley local has just celebrated working at Gatton's Emmerson Legal and Accounting for an astonishing 40 years.

Sitting in her decorated office, Nancy recalled applying for the job at aged 15 like it was yesterday.

She described herself as a bushy-eyed teen and the top shorthand typist in her class, which inevitably landed her the job.

"What a wonderful 40 years,” she smiled.

"I started on January 4, 1977, it's unbelievable actually and I can't believe where the last 40 years have gone when I think back to all the changes over the years.

"I've made some of my best friends here at work, that's one of the best things to have come out of this job because they've been real lasting friendships.

"And of course I've really enjoyed it, that's why I've stayed.”

Nancy said most young girls who left school back in those days would attend shorthand typing and BP classes.

"There was about 30 girls in my class and about 28 of them went for my job,” she said.

Over her time at Emmerson Legal and Accounting, Nancy spent many years in the field of personal injuries and debt collection, but for the last 27 years she's been busy perfecting her skills as a paralegal in the field of wills and estates.

Having gone through three changes of ownership at the firm and moving buildings a total of four times, Nancy said all of her bosses over the years had been nothing but good to her.

"Ken Hooper was my first boss, then a Brisbane firm took over in '89. Then they sold to Melrose, King and Emmerson in December 18, 1995, which was on my birthday,” she said.

The first building Nancy worked in, located where the Gatton Jewellers is, has now been demolished.

"Soon after we moved down the street, then to 36 North St and finally here on William St in 1997,” she said.

"I worked for Ken Hooper for 12 years, then the Brisbane partners for six years and have been with Paul Emmerson for the last 21 years.”

One major change Nancy noticed during her time working in a law firm was that more wills were being disputed and contested by family members.

"Usually it's children who are not happy with what they are getting or what their parents have left them,” she said.

"When I first started you would rarely see them getting contested but now it's more regular.”

When Nancy began her role in the seventies, business in a law firm was run quite differently.

Nancy would work from a dictaphone, which ran from a phone into her ear, she would listen and type verbatim (word for word) everything that was said onto a typewriter.

"You'd take dictation tapes from the baskets lined up and do whatever was in there. It could be anything, in any field of law,” she said.

"I started on an electric typewriter, on carbon paper. Wills are three or four A4 pages long and you can't make a mistake on a will at all, so if you did, you would have to rip up everything you'd done and start again.”

Finally getting her first computer in 1989 was a big moment for Nancy, and her and her work colleagues dubbed it "the dinosaur”.

Born in Gatton Hospital, Nancy grew up in Flagstone Creek, and attended primary school there, and finished school after Grade 10 at Lockyer District High School.

"I finished school at 14, but I turned 15 a few weeks after in December, then I got this job,” she said.

When Nancy went to school the majority of kids finished school in Year 10, and it was only the students who wanted to be a professional who went on to Year 11 and 12.

"Today all the kids travel the world, but back then we didn't think about jumping on a plane and going on a work experience holiday for two years.”

Nancy met her husband Gerard when he was bar tending with her sister at the Gatton Imperial Hotel in the eighties, and they were married in 1984 in Toowoomba.

"We owned a coffee shop called Ged's Coffee Haven in Railway St, Gatton from May 1996 to May 1997,” she said.

"I worked there every morning from 7am until I went to work at 8.30am and I would spend every lunch hour there.”

Nancy said she had enjoyed living in the Lockyer Valley.

"I have no plans to move or change jobs, this is my home.” she said.