WATCH: Australia - where our birds throw snakes at you

AUSTRALIA.

Home to some of the most dangerous animals in the world.

From killer sharks and deadly spiders to the world's most venomous snakes.

And if that wasn't enough to contend with, now there is a new one to add to the list: snake throwing birds.

A dash cam has caught the moment a bird dropped a snake on a car.

The footage captured near Wivenhoe Dam in Queensland and posted on Dash Cam Owners Australia's Facebook page shows the snake hitting the vehicle's windscreen.

Followed by nervous laughter from the car's occupants.

Now, where did that snake end up?