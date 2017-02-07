35°
News

Volunteers needed at Lockyer Riding for Disabled

Ali Kuchel
| 3rd Feb 2017 12:03 PM
NEW MEMBERS: New Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled member Wilson Agnew (left) and fellow rider Josh Dingle, under the watchful eyes of Bobbi Dingle and Peter Price.
NEW MEMBERS: New Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled member Wilson Agnew (left) and fellow rider Josh Dingle, under the watchful eyes of Bobbi Dingle and Peter Price. Ali Kuchel

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE one thing preventing Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled from helping more children with disabilities is the number of volunteers they have.

It can take up to three volunteers per child for one lesson to ensure riders are safe and balanced on their horses.

Volunteers are the limiting factor in helping more children and adults with disabilities participating with Riding for the Disabled.

For young riders such as Wilson Angew, volunteers are a must to help him develop balance and co-ordination.

Nine-year-old Wilson will travel from Brisbane to participate with the LVRDA this year.

He has a brain abnormality causing physical and mental impairments.

But having ridden horses in the past, his mother Ursula said she saw the improvement in her son.

"They learn to concentrate and focus, which is something that a lot of children who are intellectually impaired struggle with,” Ms Agnew said.

"Their attention span is less than a regular child's.”

Ms Agnew said they looked for a RDA club in Brisbane however they were all full with many shutting off their waiting lists.

"Horse riding is great for children with disabilities for numerous reasons and that's why all these Brisbane branches have closed their waiting lists - they've got all the business they can manage,” she said.

Wilson will be at the first LVRDA rally of the year on March 4, but leading up to the day club president Peter Price is desperately calling for volunteers.

They're got 20 riders registered this year, which will stretch the volunteers.

"It can take three people to give a lesson for one child,” Mr Price said.

"When a kid has a lesson, we have our coach, and with the horse they need at least one leader, and perhaps one or two side walkers to ensure they're safe and balanced.

"It takes a fair bit of manpower to make the lessons happen.”

Mr Price said the LVRDA desperately needed volunteers to help the children and adults with their lessons.

"We have trouble getting volunteers to come on a regular basis,” he said.

"It's probably our biggest limiting factor - the number of volunteers we have.”

  • If you can volunteer, contact LVRDA secretary Bobbi Dingle on 0423 376 646 or email: lvrda2015@gmail.com
Gatton Star

Topics:  disabilities horse riding lockyer valley lvrda riding for disabled

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Lockyer takes to the field with sporting greats

Lockyer takes to the field with sporting greats

NETBALL, cricket, rugby league, the list goes on.

Birth photographer stands out in international comp

TOP SNAP: This shot by Jen Shipston of the Heart of Motherhood earned an Honourable Mention.

Jen Shipston's photo stood out in international competition.

Let's share the faith

ARTISTIC FAITH: Sharon Davson with Sydney filmmakers in front of the Creation artwork at the Sharing Faith with Davson Art multi-faith event at the art gallery.

Sharon Davson's 'Creation' exhibition has now finished.

Volunteers needed at Lockyer Riding for Disabled

NEW MEMBERS: New Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled member Wilson Agnew (left) and fellow rider Josh Dingle, under the watchful eyes of Bobbi Dingle and Peter Price.

Club calls for volunteers

Local Partners

Lockyer takes to the field with sporting greats

NETBALL, cricket, rugby league, the list goes on.

Temperatures continue to rise across the Valley

HOT HOT HOT: Temperature to spike on the weekend

Hot weather continues to hit Lockyer and Somerset region

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Buderim parents reject invitation to gay son's wedding

'My story is not unique by any means. To give that a face and raise awareness is I think a really good thing.'

Patent trolls are trying to kill Netflix's new feature

Netflix's new feature could cause it serious legal trouble

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

Has there been another wardrobe miscoordination at Channel Nine?

How Lady Gaga faked Superbowl show's big moment

Lady Gaga performsduring the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Thrilling halftime show might just have been too good to be true

Lady Gaga Superbowl performance 'satanic ritual'

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

'She’s the spawn of Satan and part of the ‘New World Order’'

Is Australia in need of its own Donald Trump?

IS Australia ready for its own Trump figure?

Pub blokes serve Manu MKR's 'best sauce ever'

Tim and Kyle pictured during their instant restaurant in Adelaide.

South Australian mates Tim and Kyle smash highest MKR record.

When Quality and Location Count The Most!

2/98 Rowbotham Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 3 1 1 $315,000

Here is your best choice on the market for living the comfortable dream in a Dress Circle LOCATION. This 3 bedroom unit (HALF DUPLEX) has massive appeal to ...

PRICE SLASHED - MAKE AN OFFER TODAY!!

Unit 3/19 Platz Street, Darling Heights 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Interest Above...

Calling ALL investors, first home buyers and downsizers! Perfectly located for convenient living and offering built in bedrooms, full bath and shower, functional...

Investor M.U.S.T Liquidate - NEED TO SELL TODAY!

30 Danica Court, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Perfect for the discerning buyer looking for outstanding value in a premium location! Situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac this spacious home offers multiple...

Glenfield Grange - Spacious Unit with Park Views

5 / 11-13 Glenfield Court, Middle Ridge 4350

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

* Glenfield Grange' Retirement Village is always highly sought for its prime east side location and its freehold title. Grounds are superbly landscaped. * Unit...

Seeing Is Beliving- Spacious Town House - Just Perfect!

2/261 North Street, Wilsonton Heights 4350

Unit 3 2 2 $395,000

Sensational and Spacious double story town house immaculate and beautifully presented - situated in an excellent location close to St Andrews Hospital. As you...

Free 12 months Body Corporate - Location Second to None - Investor&#39;s Liquidation of Assets is Your Gain

Unit 2/16 Rivett Street, South Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 $295,000

Priced below replacement cost this standout South Toowoomba unit is offered to the market by an Investor who has given clear instructions, they're selling. Only 3...

Perfect Starter Home with Large Shed

17 Berry Street, Wilsonton 4350

House 3 1 3 Offers Over...

This tidy brick and tile family home is centraly located to Wyalla plaza and Wilsonton shopping centre, Newtown Park, sporting fields and schools, perfect for the...

Fabulous Location + Big Shed + Large Yard = Great Buy

32 Ward Street, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 $535,000

This exceptional package of a great home on a large 786m2 block with a 4.5m x 6m powered shed, in a great neighbourhood close to schools and shops, must make this...

***A RARE OPPORTUNITY!***

703 Atkinsons Dam Road, Atkinsons Dam 4311

House 4 2 6 $595,000

Properties like this don't come up often along Atkinson Dam 4311. Located in SOUTH EAST QLD. A modern country home set up for Horses and Boys with...

Quality, Quiet &amp; Convenient!

2/72A Cortess Street, Harristown 4350

Unit 3 2 1 $345,000

Duplex living is highly sought after and hard to find. This 2 year old quality built unit is just perfect, beautifully presented offering 3 spacious, carpeted...

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!