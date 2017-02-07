Volunteers needed at Lockyer Riding for Disabled

NEW MEMBERS: New Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled member Wilson Agnew (left) and fellow rider Josh Dingle, under the watchful eyes of Bobbi Dingle and Peter Price.

THE one thing preventing Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled from helping more children with disabilities is the number of volunteers they have.

It can take up to three volunteers per child for one lesson to ensure riders are safe and balanced on their horses.

Volunteers are the limiting factor in helping more children and adults with disabilities participating with Riding for the Disabled.

For young riders such as Wilson Angew, volunteers are a must to help him develop balance and co-ordination.

Nine-year-old Wilson will travel from Brisbane to participate with the LVRDA this year.

He has a brain abnormality causing physical and mental impairments.

But having ridden horses in the past, his mother Ursula said she saw the improvement in her son.

"They learn to concentrate and focus, which is something that a lot of children who are intellectually impaired struggle with,” Ms Agnew said.

"Their attention span is less than a regular child's.”

Ms Agnew said they looked for a RDA club in Brisbane however they were all full with many shutting off their waiting lists.

"Horse riding is great for children with disabilities for numerous reasons and that's why all these Brisbane branches have closed their waiting lists - they've got all the business they can manage,” she said.

Wilson will be at the first LVRDA rally of the year on March 4, but leading up to the day club president Peter Price is desperately calling for volunteers.

They're got 20 riders registered this year, which will stretch the volunteers.

"It can take three people to give a lesson for one child,” Mr Price said.

"When a kid has a lesson, we have our coach, and with the horse they need at least one leader, and perhaps one or two side walkers to ensure they're safe and balanced.

"It takes a fair bit of manpower to make the lessons happen.”

Mr Price said the LVRDA desperately needed volunteers to help the children and adults with their lessons.

"We have trouble getting volunteers to come on a regular basis,” he said.

"It's probably our biggest limiting factor - the number of volunteers we have.”