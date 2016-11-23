34°
Volunteer leading the pack for kindness

Ali Kuchel
| 23rd Nov 2016 11:55 AM
AWARDED: Riding for Disabled Lockyer Valley's secretary Bobbi Dingle has been awarded the national volunteer encouragement award for Riding for Disabled.
AWARDED: Riding for Disabled Lockyer Valley's secretary Bobbi Dingle has been awarded the national volunteer encouragement award for Riding for Disabled.

WHEN Bobbi Dingle joined the Lockyer Valley Riding for Disabled group, it was to help her youngest son Josh with his disabilities.

The group gave him confidence and strength and now he's on the competition circuit with his horse Georgie (pictured).

But the LVRDA has done more than help Josh.

Through working with the children and adults, Bobbi has found herself back in the saddle after a bad accident scared her when she was younger.

And while the club has helped Bobbi and Josh, she's been at the forefront helping the riding club.

Last weekend, Bobbi was awarded the Encouragement Award for Riding for Disabled Australia at a national awards ceremony.

Prior to venturing to Adelaide, Bobbi knew she'd won an award but it didn't "sink in” until she was presented with it.

"It didn't feel real until I got down there and saw the award with my name on it,” Bobbi said.

Despite the award, Bobbi didn't believe she had done anything spectacular.

"I'm not the only person that's put in an all-rounder effort,” she said.

"We do a bit of everything to keep it going.”

During her family's first year with LVRDA, Bobbi was simply a member.

But when the club struggled to find a secretary, it was Bobbi who was nominated for the position.

"I enjoy the friendships and the time with the families,” she said.

"And seeing the riders having a fantastic time, I just know they'll be having a really good day for the rest of the day as well.”

The LVRDA is home to a number of members, including children and adults with disabilities from anxiety and depression through to severe disabilities such those from a stroke.

The group has recently finished for the Christmas break, but Bobbi believes next year will be bigger and better.

"New members are always welcome - the more the merrier,” she said.

Topics:  bobbi dingle lockyer valley lvrda rdaa rdaq riding for disabled

