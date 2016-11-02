31°
Volunteer firies back up local stations during arson attacks in Lockyer Valley

Ali Kuchel
| 2nd Nov 2016 9:18 AM
AT THE READY: Fernvale First Officer Andrew Rose prepares to lead the strike team based at Summerholm to combat multiple fires in the Gatton area believed to be lit by an arsonist.
AT THE READY: Fernvale First Officer Andrew Rose prepares to lead the strike team based at Summerholm to combat multiple fires in the Gatton area believed to be lit by an arsonist. Ali Kuchel

VOLUNTEER fire crews from as far as the Gold Coast have backed up teams from the Lockyer Valley in a bid to prevent damage to homes and properties.

With an arsonist believed to be causing havoc in the Lockyer Valley, the additional crews moved in, trucks, teams and hoses at the ready.

Over the past two weeks, fire authorities believe the arsonist has lit more than 20 fires in the Lockyer Valley, a number along the Warrego Hwy and surrounding towns.

Regional manager for Rural Fire Service in South Eastern Region, Alan Gillespie, said firies weren't taking any chances.

"We decided to bring in reinforcement from the Gold Coast just to bolster our local crews,” Mr Gillespie said.

"We've had a number of arson reports in the local area recently, and as such we've engaged with Queensland Police and assisting them with their investigations.”

On Friday, Fernvale Rural Fire Brigade First Officer Andrew Rose was leader of the strike team.

He was part of a 10 vehicle crew on standby in Summerholm.

"Even if the fires aren't occurring in our patch, there's no hesitation to go and help our neighbouring areas,” Mr Rose said.

Mr Rose said the dedication from the volunteer firefighters showed commitment to their communities.

"We've experienced arson over the years, but this is a very good example of a coordinated response to ensure we reduce the spread of these fires and the impact on the community,” Mr Rose said.

Police and firefighters are investigating the blazes and are calling for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward.

The fires serve as a timely reminder for residents to ensure their properties are bush fire ready.

Topics:  alan gillespie andrew rose arson attacks bush fires emergency services fire fighters lockyer valley paul storrs queensland police rural fire brigade volunteers warrego highway

