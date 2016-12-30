38°
Veterans gearing up

Tom Threadingham
| 30th Dec 2016 9:00 AM
ON THE BALL: Mike Nowlan in action batting at the Over 60s National Cricket Championships.
ON THE BALL: Mike Nowlan in action batting at the Over 60s National Cricket Championships.

A NEW name and expanded opportunities will hit the pitch for the Lockyer Valley's cricketers next year.

From 2017, Australian Seniors Cricket will be known as Australian Veterans Cricket. Queensland will also change to be known as Queensland Veterans Cricket.

Lockyer Veterans Cricket co-ordinator Mike Nowlan said a new over 50s competition had also been proposed.

"Ideally, we would like to have a full team out of the Lockyer Valley,” Nowlan said.

Nowlan said he was confident the Lockyer Valley could field an over 50s side next year.

"There is a huge amount and enough players that are still active in the club cricket to form together a 50s side,” he said.

"We're quite confident of at least getting one good side and maybe a second division side out of the Lockyer Valley.”

The sport's expansion is yet another boost for cricket in the region, with the Lockyer Valley over 60s also performing well in local, state and national senior competitions in 2016.

"When you consider of the six regions in South East Queensland that represents veterans cricket we have the smallest segment and yet we only just missed out winning the first division and won the second division state championship,” he said.

To help facilitate the creation of an over 50s side, Nowlan encouraged those interested to come forward.

"We make a big effort to try and embrace everyone and everyone gets a bowl and everyone gets a bat,” he said.

"We play to win but we make sure everyone is involved in the process.”

To register your interest in joining an over 50s side, phone Mike Nowlan on 0419 776 872.

Gatton Star

Topics:  cricket lockyer valley lockyer valley cricket over 60s veteran's cricket

Veterans gearing up

ON THE BALL: Mike Nowlan in action batting at the Over 60s National Cricket Championships.

There is plenty for the Lockyer Valley's cricketers to enjoy in 2017

Veterans gearing up

ON THE BALL: Mike Nowlan in action batting at the Over 60s National Cricket Championships.

There is plenty for the Lockyer Valley's cricketers to enjoy in 2017

