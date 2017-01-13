Upgrades on track for Brisbane Valley Rail Trail

UPGRADES IN SIGHT: A full mobile assessment of the condition of the rail trail surface will be conducted by Somerset Regional Council.

FURTHER steps towards the completion of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail has begun, as more than 100km of the trail's surface was surveyed by a specialist vehicle.

Travelling at a slow speed the vehicle began its journey from Wanora and headed northbound for 110km last Saturday morning.

Somerset Regional Council has previously agreed to take over future maintenance of the rail corridor, inside Somerset's boundary, on a lease arrangement, provided the Department of Transport and Main Roads completed upgrades to the Toogoolawah to Moore section.

Estimates to complete this section of the trail came in at more than a million over the $1.8million originally promised from DTMR.

Somerset Regional Council mayor Graeme Lehmann said council would not accept a sub-standard upgrade of the section of rail trail.

"Council cannot accept the rail trail without this section being of an acceptable standard otherwise it will cost our ratepayers substantially more in the long term,” Cr Lehmann said.

"Council recognises the economic benefits of a completed rail trail in supporting tourism but the safety of users is paramount and this funding application is a step in the right direction to getting this rail trail completed.

"The Toogoolawah to Moore section must be properly constructed to be safe for trail users and to be resilient against flooding and council will not accept anything less.

"The information obtained from the mobile device includes the capturing of high resolution images and GPS data along the rail trail, integration of captured data into council's GIS system, assessment of trail roughness and more.”

Cr Lehmann said the mobile data assessment of the rail trail was an integral part of council's grant application.

"In November, council agreed to apply for federal government funding in excess of $1million dollars to complete the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail after a state government funding shortfall,” Cr Lehmann said.

"As part of that funding application, council is initiating a full mobile assessment of the condition of the rail trail surface to support our application.”

Council also collected data on the trail's 800km bitumen sealed road network last Monday.