38°
News

UPDATE: Fire threatens Fernvale homes

24th Nov 2016 2:42 PM
Firefighters are on scene at a vegetation fire in Fernvale.
Firefighters are on scene at a vegetation fire in Fernvale. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is advising residents in the vicinity of Banks Creek Road and Knox Road, 3-4 kms north east of Fernvale to start enacting their bushfire plans and prepare for a bushfire in their area.

Earlier today a large bushfire was located at Fernvale.

The large fast moving fire is travelling in a north easterly direction and is expected to impact the areas of Banks Creek Road and Knox Road in the next two to six hours.

This fire is moving quickly and firefighters are experiencing difficulty in controlling it. Spot fires may occur ahead of the fire front and embers are also being thrown from the fire.

Residents are strongly advised to be prepared to relocate to a safer area if required. Leaving is the safest option for survival in a bushfire.

Well prepared and defended homes can offer safety during the fire and may be defendable.

Currently, 15 fire crews are working to contain the blaze but firefighters will not be able to protect every affected property and residents should not expect a firefighter at their door.

Residents are advised to call Triple Zero (000) if their property comes under threat.

EARLIER: Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Banks Creek Road and Knox Lane, Fernvale.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze and water bombing is currently taking place.

Currently, there is no threat to property at this time.

A large smoke haze is affecting the surrounding area and residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat please contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.　

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
WATCH: The moment that dropped a truckie in the s**t

WATCH: The moment that dropped a truckie in the s**t

VIDEO: Security camera vision has emerged of the moment two Lockyer Valley drivers were doused in three tonnes of human excrement.

Illegal immigrants deported for cannabis grow house

DRUG SYNDICATE: Three Vietnamese women were arrested after a Golf Links Dr, Gatton, rental home was raided by four LVCC officers on August 4.

Two Vietnamese nationals deported after cannabis raid.

Lowood State High School's big night

CELEBRATION: Jake Lanson and Chloe Berg at the 2016 Lowood State High School Formal.

The 2016 Lowood State High School seniors celebrated their formal.

Lockyer Valley Speedway's second meet on right track

STARTING YOUNG: Ten-year-old Armani Harders at the Lockyer Valley Speedway.

It was a great day out at the Lockyer Valley Speedway.

Local Partners

UPDATE: Fire threatens Fernvale homes

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Banks Creek Road and Knox Lane, Fernvale.

Illegal immigrants deported for cannabis grow house

DRUG SYNDICATE: Three Vietnamese women were arrested after a Golf Links Dr, Gatton, rental home was raided by four LVCC officers on August 4.

Two Vietnamese nationals deported after cannabis raid.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

Part one of The Morning Bulletin's chat with the musical theatre star looks at her childhood in Central Queensland.

Liam Hemsworth gives Miley Cyrus a new ring

Miley Cyrus' birthday gift from Instagram

Liam Hemsworth gifted Miley Cyrus a rainbow ring for her birthday

The Veronicas bare it all for stunning ARIAs performance

The Veronicas perform during the 30th ARIA Awards, at The Star, in Sydney, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING

The Veronicas are all anyone is talking about in the ARIAs aftermath

First Contact season two: seeing reality in black and white

Ian 'Dicko' Dickson features in season two of the TV series First Contact.

IAN ‘Dicko’ Dickson talks about his profound outback experience.

New Nowhere Boys, and girl, a hit with viewers

The cast of Nowhere Boys: Two Moons Rising, from left, William McKenna, Jo Klocek, Kamil Ellis, Luca Sardelis and Jordie Race-Coldrey.

A CHANGE of cast has allowed the hit show to move in a new direction

What's on the big screen this week

Billy Bob Thornton and Brett Kelly in a scene from Bad Santa 2.

BILLY Bob Thornton returns as anti-hero Willie Soke in Bad Santa 2.

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

Raised Fist will destory Brisbane on December 4. Photo Contributed

Raised Fist return to Australia

“Haddington” Circa 1893 - History, Position &amp; Privacy

19 Sinclair Street, East Toowoomba 4350

House 5 3 4 Offers closing...

This much admired Federation-style residence is beautifully positioned and presented and offers a high degree of amenity. The current interior reflects modern...

Aubigny

2930 Laguna Road, Palmerston North 4470

Rural 0 0 Contact Agent

andbull; 7212ha (17821.24 acres approx.) andbull; 8 Dams andbull; Bore with submersible, tanks and trough system andbull; Predominately open downs with areas of...

Alert - Investment Opportunity Presents Itself - Returning 7% Per Annum

8/5 Joseph Street, Toowoomba City 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Interest above...

Modern north facing two-bedroom fully furnished unit with all the mods and cons for the single executive person. Currently leased up until March 2017 for $450/wk.

I SPY A FANTASTIC BUY! THIS IS FAMILY LIVING!

26 Lockyer Street, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 4 $539,000

Featuring a unique fusion of space and style, this solidly built 4 bedroom + study residence has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a...

Rockville Warehouse

10 - 12 Makepeace Street, Rockville 4350

Commercial • Land Area: 2,024m2 • Warehouse: 890m2 • Workshop: 430m2 • Office ... $825,000

• Land Area: 2,024m2 • Warehouse: 890m2 • Workshop: 430m2 • Office Area: 60m2 • Excellent loading facilities with Roller Door entries • Fully secured fence with...

Workers Cottage On Inner City Fringe!

45 Anzac Avenue, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 Inviting All...

This cute, modernised character home at 45 Anzac Avenue offers a VJ interior and high ceilings providing an abundance of character & charm. The refurbished...

Circumstances dictate a move

3 Ivy Court, Glenvale 4350

Residential Land First home buyers or investors this is your chance to purchase one ... Offers Over...

First home buyers or investors this is your chance to purchase one of the largest blocks in the new Glenridge Estate located in the ever popular Glenvale area.

Tranquil and luxurious - Enormous value on 1.37 hectares

64 Scenic Drive, Silver Ridge 4352

House 4 2 4 Buyer Interest...

Supremely private on over 3 acres just minutes to town, this 2012 built Top of the Range residence features secluded valley views. A quality 365m2 of...

Unique Lifestyle Property- Minutes to Town!

339 Perserverance Dam Road, Crows Nest 4355

House 3 2 $560,000

Set amongst native bushland within minutes of Crows Nest and the banks of Perseverance Dam this idealic lifestyle property is ripe and ready for its new owners.

Are You Looking To Build Your Dream Home?

Lot 211 Sorrento Drive, Kearneys Spring 4350

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

An opportunity exists NOW to purchase this block to build that dream home for the future on 327m2 of land in the Sorrento Estate. Great location; close to...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!