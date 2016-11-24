UPDATE: Fire threatens Fernvale homes

Firefighters are on scene at a vegetation fire in Fernvale.

UPDATE: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is advising residents in the vicinity of Banks Creek Road and Knox Road, 3-4 kms north east of Fernvale to start enacting their bushfire plans and prepare for a bushfire in their area.

Earlier today a large bushfire was located at Fernvale.

The large fast moving fire is travelling in a north easterly direction and is expected to impact the areas of Banks Creek Road and Knox Road in the next two to six hours.

This fire is moving quickly and firefighters are experiencing difficulty in controlling it. Spot fires may occur ahead of the fire front and embers are also being thrown from the fire.

Residents are strongly advised to be prepared to relocate to a safer area if required. Leaving is the safest option for survival in a bushfire.

Well prepared and defended homes can offer safety during the fire and may be defendable.

Currently, 15 fire crews are working to contain the blaze but firefighters will not be able to protect every affected property and residents should not expect a firefighter at their door.

Residents are advised to call Triple Zero (000) if their property comes under threat.

EARLIER: Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Banks Creek Road and Knox Lane, Fernvale.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze and water bombing is currently taking place.

Currently, there is no threat to property at this time.

A large smoke haze is affecting the surrounding area and residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat please contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.