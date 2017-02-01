Ula Binggeli wins the Lockyer Valley Mayoral award

FOR ARTS SAKE: Local Artist Ula Binggeli is congratulated by Australian Ambassador Tim Fairfax and Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan for winning the 2017 Lockyer Valley Mayor award on Australia Day.

SHE'S done a great deal for Lockyer Valley's art culture, and now Ula Binggeli has received the recognition she deserves by winning the 2017 Australia Day Mayoral Award.

Taking out the award was both a shock and honour for Ula.

"I was very surprised, it feels wonderful,” she said.

Ula always had an interest in art and at the grand age of 11 she came second at the Toowoomba Show... in the adult class.

For over a decade, Ula has generously opened her home every week for a group of artists to explore their various types of art.

"I felt a need to open my home because I always wanted to be an artist when I was younger and didn't have many opportunities, so this way hopefully others can,” she said.

"It's fulfilling, whoever comes to my group I see their expansion.

"I think working towards the future of art in the Lockyer is necessary.”