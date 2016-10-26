32°
Udderly good news for our dairy farms

Ali Kuchel
| 26th Oct 2016 3:08 PM
PUT A LABEL ON IT: Mt Tarampa dairy farmer Richard Peterkin is in favour of new milk labels, identifying to help consumers know where their milk is coming from.
PUT A LABEL ON IT: Mt Tarampa dairy farmer Richard Peterkin is in favour of new milk labels, identifying to help consumers know where their milk is coming from. Ali Kuchel

LOCAL dairy farmers are getting behind the Sustainable Queensland Dairy Production bill, calling for logos identifying to consumers where their milk is coming from.

The bill aims to introduce voluntary region-specific logos on milk containers, giving consumers confidence the dairy farmer who produced that milk receives a fair price.

Mt Tarampa dairy farmer Richard Peterkin could only see the labels as a positive, saying it could only have a chain-on effect to other Australian and locally grown fresh produce.

"It's a positive,” he said.

"You can see you're getting local fresh drinking milk for a start, instead of powdered milk that's been stored in a warehouse, because that's all that $1 litre milk stuff is.”

The fourth generation dairy farmer said identifying where food came from would be a good thing.

"Any positives and more exposure we can get to our industry is a positive,” he said.

Currently, Mr Peterkin is milking 240 head of cattle, and growing about 75% of stock feed on the family farm.

While they haven't been affected like dairy farmers in the southern states, Mr Peterkin said it was a tough industry to stay afloat in.

"I think we need more support in our industry to protect it from imports... we don't need to bring in food from other countries when we can make it ourselves,” he said.

The Bill, tabled by Member for Dalrymple Shane Knuth, aims to identify three dairy regions - north, central and south-east Queensland, making it simpler for the consumer.

The Bill also provides for the setting of a minimum price to be paid to dairy farmers for the production of milk carrying a logo.

However producers and processors would not be penalised if they chose not to adopt the logo.

Queensland Dairyfarmers Organisation president Brian Tressmann commended Mr Kruth for supporting Queensland dairy farmers with the Bill.

"Any legislation that empowers consumers to make an informed fair choice at the supermarket is good for our farmers,” Mr Tressmann said.

"Through the recent 'I buy branded milk' campaign, we have seen that consumers want to support Queensland dairy farmers and this Bill supports this public change.”

In the past 15 years, the number of operational Queensland dairy farms has drastically declined by 150 farms to just 430.

Mr Knuth said Queensland dairy farmers needed to be shown the spirit of mateship in the region.

"Given the rapid rate of farmers leaving the industry, we can't afford to waste another three years doing nothing,” he said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  dairy farm milk label bill mt tarampa richard peterkin somerset region

Dairy farmers are getting behind the Sustainable Queensland Dairy Production bill, calling for logos identifying to consumers where their milk is coming from.

Dairy farmers are getting behind the Sustainable Queensland Dairy Production bill, calling for logos identifying to consumers where their milk is coming from.

