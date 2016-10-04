25°
Truckies placed in the spotlight at Lights on the Hill

Lachlan McIvor | 4th Oct 2016 12:41 PM
ON BOARD: Daniel Nolan, Flea Nolan, Caitlin Nolan, Ashlea Nolan, Taleah Schimke and Zac Schimke representing Nolan's Transport at the Lights on the Hill event at Burgess Park on Saturday, October 1.
ON BOARD: Daniel Nolan, Flea Nolan, Caitlin Nolan, Ashlea Nolan, Taleah Schimke and Zac Schimke representing Nolan's Transport at the Lights on the Hill event at Burgess Park on Saturday, October 1. Lachlan McIvor

WITHOUT them, the country would come to a grinding halt and truck drivers from across the country were honoured at the weekend.

Crowds flocked to Burgess Park on Saturday to welcome convoys of truckies from Bundamba and Withcott for the first day of the annual Lights on the Hill event.

The contributions and sacrifices of drivers, both still serving and those tragically lost in the line of duty, was celebrated in a day of food, drink, camaraderie and music.

A special memorial service at Lake Apex was held on Sunday morning.

Nolan's Transport driver Tex Smith, a Gatton local who drove his truck as a part of the Withcott convoy, said it was a vital show of support for the industry.

"Everyone is here to recognise who has fallen and what truck drivers actually do for the country to keep it going,” Mr Smith said.

He said drivers are often overlooked, despite the heavy burden they carry for the country.

"Everything comes on the back of a truck, from your groceries, to building supplies to just about everything really,” he said.

"It's good to remember the ones that put their lives on the line to do it.”

Among the throngs of people who attended the Lights on the Hill memorial was author Alice Mabin.

Over 18 months she tirelessly documented the daily grind of 110 different trucking companies and drivers across Australia and New Zealand to produce her latest book, The Driver.

The resulting 228 pages and 700 photos were released in July and the work focuses on giving a voice to those important cogs of the country that are often overlooked.

"You only ever hear about them in the media when things go wrong so I wanted to do something about that,” Ms Mabin said.

"I've never met such a passionate group of people in my life than truck drivers.

"It's a lovely thing to be able to do it, to be that middle person.”

After she was hit by a truck while driving her car, the author was inspired to investigate the inner workings of the industry and discovered everyday people were clueless to its importance.

"People have no concept of how many trucks it takes to get wool off the sheep's back all the way to the clothes that you buy,” Ms Mabin said.

"I bring that relevance to all those sectors in Australian agriculture and business that the average person doesn't think matters to them.”

At the end of the day, Ms Mabin said she wanted to spread the message that truck drivers just want to do their job and get home like anybody else.

Topics:  convoy, lights on the hill, truck drivers

Crowds flocked to honour truckies at Burgess Park the Lights on the Hill event.

