25°
News

Truckies placed in the spot at Lights on the Hill

Lachlan McIvor | 4th Oct 2016 12:41 PM
ON BOARD: Daniel Nolan, Flea Nolan, Caitlin Nolan, Ashlea Nolan, Taleah Schimke and Zac Schimke representing Nolan's Transport at the Lights on the Hill event at Burgess Park on Saturday, October 1.
ON BOARD: Daniel Nolan, Flea Nolan, Caitlin Nolan, Ashlea Nolan, Taleah Schimke and Zac Schimke representing Nolan's Transport at the Lights on the Hill event at Burgess Park on Saturday, October 1. Lachlan McIvor

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WITHOUT them, the country would come to a grinding halt and truck drivers from across the country were honoured at the weekend.

Crowds flocked to Burgess Park on Saturday to welcome convoys of truckies from Bundamba and Withcott for the first day of the annual Lights on the Hill event.

The contributions and sacrifices of drivers, both still serving and those tragically lost in the line of duty, was celebrated in a day of food, drink, camaraderie and music.

A special memorial service at Lake Apex was held on Sunday morning.

Nolan's Transport driver Tex Smith, a Gatton local who drove his truck as a part of the Withcott convoy, said it was a vital show of support for the industry.

"Everyone is here to recognise who has fallen and what truck drivers actually do for the country to keep it going,” Mr Smith said.

He said drivers are often overlooked, despite the heavy burden they carry for the country.

"Everything comes on the back of a truck, from your groceries, to building supplies to just about everything really,” he said.

"It's good to remember the ones that put their lives on the line to do it.”

Among the throngs of people who attended the Lights on the Hill memorial was author Alice Mabin.

Over 18 months she tirelessly documented the daily grind of 110 different trucking companies and drivers across Australia and New Zealand to produce her latest book, The Driver.

The resulting 228 pages and 700 photos were released in July and the work focuses on giving a voice to those important cogs of the country that are often overlooked.

"You only ever hear about them in the media when things go wrong so I wanted to do something about that,” Ms Mabin said.

"I've never met such a passionate group of people in my life than truck drivers.

"It's a lovely thing to be able to do it, to be that middle person.”

After she was hit by a truck while driving her car, the author was inspired to investigate the inner workings of the industry and discovered everyday people were clueless to its importance.

"People have no concept of how many trucks it takes to get wool off the sheep's back all the way to the clothes that you buy,” Ms Mabin said.

"I bring that relevance to all those sectors in Australian agriculture and business that the average person doesn't think matters to them.”

At the end of the day, Ms Mabin said she wanted to spread the message that truck drivers just want to do their job and get home like anybody else.

Gatton Star

Topics:  convoy, lights on the hill, truck drivers

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Truckies placed in the spot at Lights on the Hill

Truckies placed in the spot at Lights on the Hill

Crowds flocked to honour truckies at Burgess Park the Lights on the Hill event.

Fordsdale seeks back-to-back premierships

WINNERS: A-Grade premiers Gatton Fordsdale with the trophy after last season's triumph.

Gatton Fordsdale are getting ready to defend their A-Grade title.

Somerset Dam ready to undergo upgrade

The gaps along the Breezeway of Somerset Dam will be filled as part of an upgrade.

Somerset Dam to undergo minor upgrade.

Lockyer artists show creative flair at art expo

FINE ARTS: Members of the Lockyer Valley Art Group at the Individual Art Strokes art exhibition.

Exhibit opens

Local Partners

Truckies placed in the spot at Lights on the Hill

Crowds flocked to honour truckies at Burgess Park the Lights on the Hill event.

Daryl Clarke is a proud Gatton local

TRUE LOCAL: Daryl reminisces about his 73 years living in Gatton.

Adopting his children was the best thing Daryl did.

Fordsdale seeks back-to-back premierships

WINNERS: A-Grade premiers Gatton Fordsdale with the trophy after last season's triumph.

Gatton Fordsdale are getting ready to defend their A-Grade title.

Somerset Dam ready to undergo upgrade

The gaps along the Breezeway of Somerset Dam will be filled as part of an upgrade.

Somerset Dam to undergo minor upgrade.

Lockyer artists show creative flair at art expo

FINE ARTS: Members of the Lockyer Valley Art Group at the Individual Art Strokes art exhibition.

Exhibit opens

Lake Apex playground gets face lift

SAFE AND SOUND: Thomas Feldhahn having fun at the renovated junior playground.

Lake Apex playground has been renovated to address safety issues.

Hazel the dog finds new forever family

NEW HOME: Hazel, the mastiff cross was adopted by Gloria and Ivan Trusz after they saw her photo in the Gatton Star.

Hazel's found a new home.

Laidley Heights scenic views could be lost to big tower

Judy and Kevin Kelleher are calling for action against a 47 metre phone tower, proposed to be erected in Laidley Heights.

Proposed phone tower has residents angry.

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Chris Brown unlikely to be charged

Chris Brown unlikely to be charged

CHRIS Brown is unlikely to be charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher certainly has tickets on the new Oasis film

The Block keeps Seven's X Factor at bay

The Block's Ben and Andy.

THE TV ratings races heats up as new shows debut after footy finals.

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Ruby Mills pictured after her successful audition on The X Factor.

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

Kylie eliminated after long fight on Australian Survivor

Australian Survivor contestant Kylie Evans pictured with Matt Tarrant.

FIREFIGHTING mum couldn't topple show's core alliance.

A Home To Capture Your Heart!

3 Woolmer Road, Highfields 4352

House 4 2 4 Low to Mid...

Beyond the privacy hedging and striking front gates, rests a stunning family home offering a spacious yet comfortable environment. A balance of formal lounging...

The Ideal Family Home – 7x9m Powered Shed &amp; Huge Games Room!

77 Gouldson Drive, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 3 Auction

Auction Location: Café Valetta. This stunning family home set on 836m2 located in the desirable location of Kearneys Spring, embracing sophistication, style and...

70 Acres of Blue Ribbon Lifestyle Acreage with Proven Income

379 Wellcamp-Westbrook Road, Westbrook 4350

House 6 2 6 Auction

Auction Location: Café Valetta. Located within easy reach of major conveniences amongst quality horse breeding and cultivation countryside here is your...

Opportunity to Secure a Grandeur Property in CBD

2 Russell Street, Toowoomba City 4350

Commercial An icon of the Toowoomba CBD, 2 Russell Street has recently undergone ... $1,250,000 plus...

An icon of the Toowoomba CBD, 2 Russell Street has recently undergone a face lift and is ready for the taking! Cornering Neil and Russell Streets, with dual lane...

Approved Residential Development Land - Toowoomba

93-99 Hampton Street, Harristown 4350

Residential Land Now is the time to act in order to secure a substantial ... Expression of...

Now is the time to act in order to secure a substantial parcel of land with current approval for residential development only a short distance from Toowoomba’s...

Private &amp; Modern Inner City Living on 829m2

174A Campbell Street, Toowoomba City 4350

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

Positioned on a generous 829m2 block nestled in a hidden pocket of Toowoomba City, you will love relaxing and entertaining in this modern 3 bedroom home...

Fully Renovated In Sought After Location

46 Skehan Street, Centenary Heights 4350

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

This lovely Centenary Heights home is in immaculate condition embracing affordability, practicality and a modern presentation throughout. This gem is comprised of...

4000m2 Close To The City

Lot 5 Mount Rascal Road, Mount Rascal 4350

Residential Land This recently sub divided lot has two street frontage with a gentle ... Offers Over...

This recently sub divided lot has two street frontage with a gentle slope to the north. Views can be captured towards the southern side of the allotment. Just a...

Short Walk to Wyalla Shopping Centre

5/12 Ellis Street, Wilsonton 4350

Unit 2 1 1 $200,000...

* Cheaper than Renting * Neat as a pin * 2 Large bedroom unit * Built ins * Dish washer * Pantry * New hot water * Security screen doors * Carport * Suit elderly...

THIS IS IT!! ACREAGE BLOCK, FULLY RENOVATED, IN BOOMING AREA!! $329,000+ BE QUICK!

9 King Street, Kingsthorpe 4400

House 3 1 4 $329,000+

THIS IS IT!! Kingsthorpe is in HUGE demand, sitting at 15.1% annual growth. Enjoy privacy and space with spectacular rural views. This home ticks all the boxes...

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual