Truck, car covered in tonnes of human excrement

TWO Lockyer Valley drivers have had a crappy day after a near collision left both their vehicles doused in three tonnes of sewerage sludge.
The incident occurred earlier this morning outside The Big Orange fruit barn on Crowley Vale Road, when a truck driver transporting 27 tonnes of biosolid was forced to urgently brake to avoid crashing into a car.
Arkwood Organic Recycling Owner and Operations Manager Brendon Clarke said the load was secured but the nature of the abrupt stop caused the trailer's cover tear.
"(It's) just a mess...cars that pull out in front of trucks just give us the sh#ts like you wouldn't believe," Mr Clarke said.
"It's secured but the problem is it's still sloppy and there's nothing you can do about that,
"It's always low speed things that do it, because it's a lot of stopping force at low speed, it's up and over.
Although admitting partial fault, driver Tom Mulcahy questioned whether the load was properly secured.
"When I saw him last minute I stopped, he broke and of course the poo just went (everywhere)," Mr Mulcahy said.
"You can't put fluid into something that's not sealed properly, don't put it in a 40-footer aluminium container and put a tarp over it."
