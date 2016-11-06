34°
Tributes flow for Lockyer Valley man killed in tree accident

Tom Threadingham
6th Nov 2016
Former Lockyer District High School student Kyle Boycon was tragically killed after a tree fell and struck his vehicle in Conondale on the Sunshine Coast on Friday night.Contributed
Former Lockyer District High School student Kyle Boycon was tragically killed after a tree fell and struck his vehicle in Conondale on the Sunshine Coast on Friday night.Contributed Contributed

Tributes are flowing across social media for a young Lockyer Valley man who was killed in a tragic incident on the Sunshine Coast.

Former Lockyer District High School student Kyle Boycon was tragically killed after a tree fell and struck his vehicle in Conondale on the Sunshine Coast on Friday night.

Kyle, 20, was travelling through national park on a camping trip with a friend when car difficulties forced him to stop on Maleny Kenilworth Rd at about 7pm that night.

After fixing the problem on the four wheel drive a tree fell and struck the vehicle, killing Kyle.

He was outside of the vehicle when the tree fell.

His friend was uninjured.

Tributes have flowed across social media in the wake of the young man's tragic passing, describing him as a kind and gentle soul.

