Transforming a pest into a piece of art

A MORNING was spent at the Fordsdale School of Arts hall turning a nasty pest into beautiful works of art.

The "Friends of Dwyers Scrub” brought together concerned locals, groups and schools from around the area to raise awareness about the dangers of weeds.

The cat's claw creeper, an aggressive vine that has the ability to completely smother native vegetation, was the centre of attention.

Lockyer Uplands Catchments Inc member Diane Guthrie said the weed was a real danger to the local environment.

"A group of us started (LUCI) over our concern for our local conservation park, Dwyers Scrub, after we saw it was being invaded by weeds and we didn't want it to deteriorate,” she said.

"So cat's claw is one species threatening a lot of tree canopies which are part of native wildlife habitats here.”

A koala weaved from cat's claw creeper. Lachlan McIvor

Because the weed is so flexible, it can be easily weaved into a variety of things and the "Weaving with Wicked Weeds” workshop was all about a creative way to spread the word.

Organiser Judy Whistler was warmed by the support on a rainy day but stressed it was a long term effort.

"It's basically about spreading awareness using natural materials to create. Everyone's making something different and doing their own thing, it's fantastic to see,” she said.

"We've been doing this for a year and cutting the cat's claw out of the mountain areas so hopefully we get more people to do it.”

National Tree Day Lockyer area coordinator Monique Jeffs said the weed could be fashioned into a variety of things, including a nest, a basket and even a full-sized koala.

"We're encouraging people to cut it down so they can do it too,” she said.