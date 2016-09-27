26°
Top photographers capture the Somerset region

Ali Kuchel
| 22nd Sep 2016 11:07 AM
SUPER SNAPS: The overall winner of Council's Essentially Somerset Photographic Competition was Beate Ammer, with Mayor Graeme Lehmann. INSET: Beate's winning photo.
SUPER SNAPS: The overall winner of Council's Essentially Somerset Photographic Competition was Beate Ammer, with Mayor Graeme Lehmann. INSET: Beate's winning photo.

A STRIKING photograph of O'Sheas Crossing overlooking the Brisbane River in Somerset was named as the overall winning entry in Somerset Regional Council's Essentially Somerset Photographic Competition.

Beate Ammer from Mt Beppo took the winning photograph and was short-listed as a finalist in four other categories. She won two out of the four categories and won the overall prize of $1000.

Ms Ammer, a photography student, is only relatively new to Somerset but said it was a beautiful place.

"I like to take photographs of everything and anything,” Ms Ammer said.

Ms Ammer has been practising her new skills at various events in Somerset including at the recent Brisbane Valley Airshow, but it was her images of nature and landscapes in Somerset that won over the judges.

The overall winner of Councils Essentially Somerset Photographic Competition was Beate Ammer of O'Shea's Crossing in the Somerset Region.
The overall winner of Councils Essentially Somerset Photographic Competition was Beate Ammer of O'Shea's Crossing in the Somerset Region.

Council enlisted the assistance of an independent panel of judges to shortlist three to five finalists in each of the nine categories.

The judging panel comprised of a professional and award winner Somerset-based photographer, a member of the Kilcoy Art Society Incorporated, and a member of the Somerset Art Society Incorporated.

Councillors then decided on an overall winner in each of the categories based on the recommendations from the judging panel.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said it was tough trying to pick the winners out of a field of about 600 images.

"There were so many fantastic photographs entered,” Cr Lehmann said.

"We considered the winning image, O'Sheas Crossing, to capture the essence of Somerset and it epitomises the real country, real adventure aspect of Somerset.

"There were so many amazing photos submitted and it was very hard to pick only a few winners.”

Finalists and winners were announced at a public presentation evening held on Friday, 16 September at the Somerset Civic Centre in Esk.

Ccategory winners are:

  • Scenic Somerset: Beate Ammer

  • Somerset Skies: Katri Werner

  • Reminisce: Beate Ammer

  • Celebrate Somerset: Kerryn Wallace

  • Explore Somerset: Jackie Lawson

  • Somerset Flavours: Ali Kuchel

  • Discover Somerset: Callan Lewis

  • Somerset Encounters: Rob Crutcher

  • Somerset Students: Lachlan Saunders
Topics:  beate ammer, essentially somerset, somerset council, somerset photo comp

