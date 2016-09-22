Top photographers capture the Somerset region

SUPER SNAPS: The overall winner of Council's Essentially Somerset Photographic Competition was Beate Ammer, with Mayor Graeme Lehmann. INSET: Beate's winning photo.

A STRIKING photograph of O'Sheas Crossing overlooking the Brisbane River in Somerset was named as the overall winning entry in Somerset Regional Council's Essentially Somerset Photographic Competition.

Beate Ammer from Mt Beppo took the winning photograph and was short-listed as a finalist in four other categories. She won two out of the four categories and won the overall prize of $1000.

Ms Ammer, a photography student, is only relatively new to Somerset but said it was a beautiful place.

"I like to take photographs of everything and anything,” Ms Ammer said.

Ms Ammer has been practising her new skills at various events in Somerset including at the recent Brisbane Valley Airshow, but it was her images of nature and landscapes in Somerset that won over the judges.

The overall winner of Councils Essentially Somerset Photographic Competition was Beate Ammer of O'Shea's Crossing in the Somerset Region. Contributed

Council enlisted the assistance of an independent panel of judges to shortlist three to five finalists in each of the nine categories.

The judging panel comprised of a professional and award winner Somerset-based photographer, a member of the Kilcoy Art Society Incorporated, and a member of the Somerset Art Society Incorporated.

Councillors then decided on an overall winner in each of the categories based on the recommendations from the judging panel.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said it was tough trying to pick the winners out of a field of about 600 images.

"There were so many fantastic photographs entered,” Cr Lehmann said.

"We considered the winning image, O'Sheas Crossing, to capture the essence of Somerset and it epitomises the real country, real adventure aspect of Somerset.

"There were so many amazing photos submitted and it was very hard to pick only a few winners.”

Finalists and winners were announced at a public presentation evening held on Friday, 16 September at the Somerset Civic Centre in Esk.

Ccategory winners are:

Scenic Somerset: Beate Ammer

Somerset Skies: Katri Werner

Reminisce: Beate Ammer

Celebrate Somerset: Kerryn Wallace

Explore Somerset: Jackie Lawson

Somerset Flavours: Ali Kuchel

Discover Somerset: Callan Lewis

Somerset Encounters: Rob Crutcher