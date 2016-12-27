Top OP scores for Lockyer High students

SKY'S THE LIMIT: Lockyer District State High School's high OP achievers show off their result (L-R)Monique Jeffs (OP 3), Kimberly Stower (OP 2), Nicholas Schulz ((OP 1), Phoebe Collier (OP 3), Jonathan Wilton (OP 2) and Montana Olm (OP 3).

FUTURES are bright for two Lockyer District High students who received the incredible news they had scored an OP1.

It's something he thought he could never obtain but Nicholas Schulz, 17, said relief swept over him when he finally saw his results at 2am last Saturday.

"It's an awesome feeling, I couldn't believe it,” he said.

"I ran in and woke up mum straight way.”

In terms of getting the result, Nicholas said achieving an OP1 had always been a goal but he couldn't have done it without the help of the teaching staff at Lockyer High.

"I tried my best but it was a lot of hard work, I sacrificed a lot of sleep and spent a lot of time in the library,” he said.

Nicholas's plan is to study a Bachelor of Advanced Science, focusing on Physics at The University of Queensland in Brisbane.

Fellow student Chloe Ryan was expecting an OP2 so getting a 1 was quite a shock and a pinnacle moment of her Year 12 experience.

"I was ecstatic, I ran to my friends and we all cheered, then I called my family,” she said.

"I'm proud of myself and my family are proud of me, I couldn't have got a better result.”

Chloe said to achieve her high result she did a lot of extracurricular activities, played instruments and of course studied hard.

"A study timetable wasn't for me, what worked for me was to have fun and buckle down when I needed to,” she said.

"I used Year 11 to see how I worked and by then I could balance myself naturally, you can't study all the time you would burn yourself out.”

Like Nicholas, Chloe thanked Lockyer High staff for helping her achieve her result.

"My school is absolutely incredible, I wanted to show the younger kids you can be the best if you take up the opportunities on offer there.

"All of my teachers were so supportive, some weren't just teachers they were mentors.”

Chloe has opted to do a Bachelor of Politics, Philosophy and Economics next year at the University of Queensland in Brisbane.

The combined advice from both students to future seniors was to drink a lot of coffee, and to have a life.

Lockyer High deputy principal Tony McCormack said he was exceptionally proud of the school's highest achieving students.

"We also got two OP2s and three OP3s,” he said.

"There was definitely lots of work by the kids, staff and families and a good pay off that. "We haven't had an OP1 since 2013 and it's our first double since 2010, so it's great to see their achievements matching the hard work.

"We are equally proud of the entire cohort, becoming the first Lockyer District High School group to achieve 100% QCE/QCIA, well in excess of the State target of 90%, and continuing a trend of better than 98% QCE/QCIA achievement.”