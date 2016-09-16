Toogoolawah man recalls glory days of boxing

BIG HITTER: Toogoolawah's Ron Krahenbring was a talented boxer in his younger years.

SWIFT punches once flew hard inside the Alexandra Hall at Toogoolawah.

One of the men behind the heavy blows was Ron Krahenbring.

Of more than 30 fights, Mr Krahenbring only lost one - an impressive record for any fighter to hold.

Mr Krahenbring was born at the Lowood Hospital on June 30, 1939, and attended Toogoolawah school growing up.

Mr Krahenbring first got into boxing at the age of 13 and was quick to finetune his abilities in the ring.

"We all used to go down to the RSL exercising and boxing and that's how we started off,” he said.

"They were all boxing in them days and the fitness club is where we used to box at the RSL Hall in Toogoolawah.”

A photo from his first fight even appeared in the Queensland Times, with the boxer F. Gorman coming up to congratulate Mr Krahenbring following his win.

Mr Krahenbring would travel to Ipswich, Boonah, Kilcoy and Beaudesert boxing the best amateur fighters in the region.

Despite his talent, Mr Krahenbring was handed his first and only loss at the hands of Bobby Goode, from Redcliffe, at Kilcoy when he was 16 years old.

Depite the loss, it's one of Mr Krahenbring's most memorable fights.

"Rod Litzow was in my corner, he was welterweight champion of Queensland, and he told me that he (Good) was beating me by one point, and he did,” he said.

Mr Krahenbring said boxing was a popular form of entertainment in Toogoolawah, with many fights held in the Alexandra Hall.

"Every couple of months they would have a fight there and it would be packed - they'd pack the whole hall out,” he said.

"They'd come from Brisbane and Ipswich and all over the place and they were good fights in them days and it was a big thing.”

Looking for work, Mr Krahenbring left town to go cane cutting in Innisfail in 1958 at the tender age of 17.

"Four of us left Toogoolawah and had never been out of town and got on the Sunlander (train) and went up to Innisfail cane cutting,” he said.

"How many young fellas would do that today?”

Despite leaving his home town, his love of boxing never left and Mr Krahenbring continued to enter the ring looking for a fight.

"I had a good time up there and played rugby league too,” he said.

"I played for Innisfail rugby league against Cairns.”

He claimed two premierships with the club in 1959 and 1960.

Another of Mr Krahenbring's most memorable fights, and wins, came in the Innisfail Shire Hall when he was 20.

"A bloke named Kevin Jeffreys from Sydney trained us then,” Mr Krahenbring said.

"During a fight against one bloke I hit him around the head in the first round and he (trainer) told me to hit him in the breadbasket, around the middle, so I put a few up him and he threw the towel in the next round and wouldn't come out.”

Mr Krahenbring was presented the winning trophy by Queensland Country Party politician Jack Pizzey.

Despite an impressive record in the ring, he decided to hang his gloves up at 25.

Mr Krahenbring put his success down to his left punch.

"I think I had a good straight left, the best punch in the book,” he said.

"That was my main whacker.”

After spending five years in Innisfail, Mr Krahenbring returned back to the region to become a builder's labourer. A job he held for most of his life.

"It was one of the best paying jobs for an uneducated person in those days,” he said.

He also worked a small stint as a roughneck on an oil rig at Charleville, and even on an oil rig at Mt Tarampa.

Aside from boxing, another passion in Mr Krahenbring's life were motorbikes, with his first being a Triumph.

"That was a thing and everyone nearly had a motorbike there in the '50s,” he said.

Outside of work and sport, Mr Krahenbring married his wife Wilma at the Toogoolawah Presbyterian Church and had three children.

He has now retired and enjoys plenty of relaxing and reminiscing on his past.