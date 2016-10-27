32°
News

Toogoolawah couple celebrate rare diamond anniversary

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 27th Oct 2016 10:09 AM
LOVE STORY: Jim and Evelyn Sypher celebrate 60 years of marriage together.
LOVE STORY: Jim and Evelyn Sypher celebrate 60 years of marriage together. Francis Witsenhuysen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ACCORDING to Toogoolawah's Evelyn Sypher the secret to a long and happy marriage is compromise.

Her advice shouldn't be taken lightly because on September 29, she and husband Jim celebrated an incredible 60 years of marriage.

Mrs Sypher was just 21-years-old and Mr Sypher, 23, when they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with friends and family in Maryborough in 1956.

"It was a wonderful day, the best day of my life,” Mrs Sypher said.

"I had to be 21 because my mother was so strict, there was no way I could've been any younger than that before getting married.”

The Syphers met through exchanging letters and photos when Jim's sister, Anna, responded to a pen-pal request and signed it with his name.

"It was pretty cheeky of her,” Mr Sypher laughed.

"I'm so glad she did. But we were pen pals for five years before I got to actually meet her.

"I think we fell in love during those years, writing all those letters.”

Mrs Sypher recalled just how strict it was in those days when it came to love and freedom.

"I wasn't allowed out anywhere, so they had a little column in the newspaper, the Worker where you could get a pen pal,” she said.

"Oh it was wonderful.

"But mother used to read our letters, then it got to a point where I said to her if she read them anymore I would buy a port (back pack) and run away!.”

Mrs Sypher (then Evelyn Medew) was from Maryborough and worked in retail there and Jim was working on the family property in Springsure, which was called Raymond Station.

Finally Mr Sypher made the bold move to visit Mrs Sypher in Maryborough, making the journey by train.

"I was a shearer on my parent's farm, it was an exciting time to be on my way to finally met Evelyn,” Mr Sypher said.

"As soon as we met we both knew we'd be together,” Mr Sypher said.

"Although she was still a little scared of me and wouldn't kiss me straight away.”

After their marriage the Syphers honeymooned in South Mole Island and in their words it is "their most cherished memory.”

After the honeymoon the couple moved to Raymond Station, Springsure, which had predominately sheep and cattle on it.

For a town-girl like Mrs Sypher it was a real eye-opener, but she soon had the hang of it and became a hardworking cowgirl.

The Syphers were blessed with four children, one girl and three boys and now share nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The couple were also keen gardeners and could often be seen working together in the house garden.

The day came for the Sypher family to make the move from Raymond Station, and they decided to sell.

"We sold Raymond and our bank manager said I bet you both have never been on a holiday, well he was right, not since our honeymoon anyway,” Mrs Sypher said.

"So we went on a lovely much needed holiday to New Zealand.

"I was surprised when they asked me if I wanted a beer or a wine on the plane- I was just used to coffee and tea.”

Some years later the couple bought a number of properties around Springsure and later sold these to buy properties around Toogoolawah.

They later moved back to properties near Biloela but moved back to the Toogoolawah and Harlin district 1993.

After settlling in the Somerset Region for so long, this is where the Syphers celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

"Our daughter arranged with one of our friends for an afternoon tea down at the Road House Café for it,” Mrs Sypher said.

"Celebrations didn't stop there, they went on and threw a surprise party for us at the Harlin Pub.

"We had a wonderful time.”

Mr Sypher said the couple had enjoyed a wonderful life together.

"Evelyn's right about the compromise thing, if we had an argumen, I would walk off and cool dow which has been the best thing to do,” he said.

"I can't believe it's been 60 years, we are best friends and so thankful to have shared our lives together,” Mrs Spyer chimed in.

Gatton Star

Topics:  diamond anniversary somerset region toogoolawah

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Toogoolawah couple celebrate rare diamond anniversary

Toogoolawah couple celebrate rare diamond anniversary

ACCORDING to Toogoolawah's Evelyn Sypher the secret to a long and happy marriage is compromise.

Udderly good news for our dairy farms

PUT A LABEL ON IT: Mt Tarampa dairy farmer Richard Peterkin is in favour of new milk labels, identifying to help consumers know where their milk is coming from.

Farmers get behind milk label bill.

Fears for midwifery

NATURAL CHOICE: Withcott mother Margret Goodman with her newborn son Daniel and Lockyer Valley midwife Dawn Reid.

HAVING a baby can be one of the most natural experiences for a woman

Helen is a dream weaver

HAT WEATHER: Visit Helen Stumkat at the Art Gallery Markets.

Helen's got art in her veins.

Local Partners

Toogoolawah couple celebrate rare diamond anniversary

ACCORDING to Toogoolawah's Evelyn Sypher the secret to a long and happy marriage is compromise.

Big throw secures spot at nationals

STRONG EFFORT: Moses Armstrong-Ravula (centre) threw 13.50m to secure his spot on the Queensland team.

Moses Armstrong-Ravula was crowned state champion for shot put.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Hacksaw Ridge leads AACTA Awards nominations

Hacksaw Ridge leads AACTA Awards nominations

MEL Gibson's wartime drama opens in cinemas next week.

ABBA to reunite for virtual live experience

ABBA

ABBA have confirmed they are to reunite - in virtual reality form

Hugh Laurie receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie and his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Blake Lively hosts 40th party for Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively throws husband Ryan Reynold's 40th birthday bash

What's on the big screen this week

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the movie Doctor Strange.

MARVEL'S latest superhero Doctor Strange makes his debut.

Trump 'worked like hell' to pick up John Travolta's wife

John Travolta and Kelly Preston

Trump wrote comments in tribute to Travolta's son Jett

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E11 - top three battle it out

The Bachelorette finalists, from left, Matty Johnson, Lee Elliott and Jake Ellis.

It's Matty, Lee or Jake. Who will Georgia choose?

Older Brick Home - Quiet Range Position - Two Allotments - Estate Finalisation

11 Rodway Crescent, Rangeville 4350

House 4 1 2 For Sale By...

This real estate offering represents a fascinating proposition. The original home set on 650m2 has been very well maintained and features two large living areas...

Entertainers Delight Tranquillity Plus

33 Gainsborough Drive, Glenvale 4350

House 3 2 1 Offers Over...

*RED HOT* - Reduced to offers over $349,000 - Owners MUST Sell! Located in a quiet and sort after street in Glenvale, this home should definitely be at the top...

Beautifully Maintained - Location and Potential on Offer - Savvy Buyers Must Inspect

3 Betty Street, Newtown 4305

House 3 2 2 $325,000

Offered to the market for the first time in over 20 years is this well maintained character home situated in a convenient CBD location. Close to all amenities...

Exclusive address finds a lively new groove

37 Arthur Street, East Toowoomba 4350

House 5 3 2 Auction

Located at one of Toowoomba's best addresses, this phenomenal fusion of character and contemporary styling is urgently offered by a multi award winning builder as...

East Toowoomba - Spacious Ground Floor Unit With Own Private Yard - $265,000

2/4 Scott Street, East Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 $265,000

Located in a complex of 4 units, two upstairs, two downstairs. This unit is in top condition, new carpets, modern kitchen with wall oven and cook tops...

Look - I am almost BRAND NEW!!

22 Tedman Road, Clifton 4361

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

What a fantastic opportunity to get into the market either as a first home buyer or as an investor! This home was built in 2013, but has only been lived in since...

BIRDSONG ESTATE - PANORAMIC SPECTACULAR VIEWS!

Lot 12 Birdsong Court, Gowrie Junction 4352

Residential Land A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 12 2323M2 (Over an ... $195,000

A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 12 2323M2 (Over an acre) This is lovely! Beautiful panoramic views, elevated site, excellent level area for building...

BIRDSONG ESTATE MORE THAN YOU WOULD EXPECT!

Lot 11 Birdsong Court, Gowrie Junction 4352

Residential Land A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 11 2683M2 (Over half ... $215,000

A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 11 2683M2 (Over half an acre) Jam packed in your current home and want something bigger? Well how about this...

BIRDSONG ESTATE CAN YOU SPOT A BARGAIN?

Lot 10 Birdsong Court, Gowrie Junction 4352

Residential Land A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 10 2510M2 (over half ... $215,000

A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 10 2510M2 (over half an acre) Stunning block beautiful views - Build your dream home on this one. A large parcel of...

HIGHFIELDS BEST BUYING! No Body Corporate!

1/7 Pendrea Close, Kleinton 4352

House 3 2 2 $345,000

Showcasing all the essentials of the ultimate affordable lifestyle, this near new 3 bedroom + ensuite home is positioned in the immaculately maintained 'award...

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June