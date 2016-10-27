Toogoolawah couple celebrate rare diamond anniversary

ACCORDING to Toogoolawah's Evelyn Sypher the secret to a long and happy marriage is compromise.

Her advice shouldn't be taken lightly because on September 29, she and husband Jim celebrated an incredible 60 years of marriage.

Mrs Sypher was just 21-years-old and Mr Sypher, 23, when they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with friends and family in Maryborough in 1956.

"It was a wonderful day, the best day of my life,” Mrs Sypher said.

"I had to be 21 because my mother was so strict, there was no way I could've been any younger than that before getting married.”

The Syphers met through exchanging letters and photos when Jim's sister, Anna, responded to a pen-pal request and signed it with his name.

"It was pretty cheeky of her,” Mr Sypher laughed.

"I'm so glad she did. But we were pen pals for five years before I got to actually meet her.

"I think we fell in love during those years, writing all those letters.”

Mrs Sypher recalled just how strict it was in those days when it came to love and freedom.

"I wasn't allowed out anywhere, so they had a little column in the newspaper, the Worker where you could get a pen pal,” she said.

"Oh it was wonderful.

"But mother used to read our letters, then it got to a point where I said to her if she read them anymore I would buy a port (back pack) and run away!.”

Mrs Sypher (then Evelyn Medew) was from Maryborough and worked in retail there and Jim was working on the family property in Springsure, which was called Raymond Station.

Finally Mr Sypher made the bold move to visit Mrs Sypher in Maryborough, making the journey by train.

"I was a shearer on my parent's farm, it was an exciting time to be on my way to finally met Evelyn,” Mr Sypher said.

"As soon as we met we both knew we'd be together,” Mr Sypher said.

"Although she was still a little scared of me and wouldn't kiss me straight away.”

After their marriage the Syphers honeymooned in South Mole Island and in their words it is "their most cherished memory.”

After the honeymoon the couple moved to Raymond Station, Springsure, which had predominately sheep and cattle on it.

For a town-girl like Mrs Sypher it was a real eye-opener, but she soon had the hang of it and became a hardworking cowgirl.

The Syphers were blessed with four children, one girl and three boys and now share nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The couple were also keen gardeners and could often be seen working together in the house garden.

The day came for the Sypher family to make the move from Raymond Station, and they decided to sell.

"We sold Raymond and our bank manager said I bet you both have never been on a holiday, well he was right, not since our honeymoon anyway,” Mrs Sypher said.

"So we went on a lovely much needed holiday to New Zealand.

"I was surprised when they asked me if I wanted a beer or a wine on the plane- I was just used to coffee and tea.”

Some years later the couple bought a number of properties around Springsure and later sold these to buy properties around Toogoolawah.

They later moved back to properties near Biloela but moved back to the Toogoolawah and Harlin district 1993.

After settlling in the Somerset Region for so long, this is where the Syphers celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

"Our daughter arranged with one of our friends for an afternoon tea down at the Road House Café for it,” Mrs Sypher said.

"Celebrations didn't stop there, they went on and threw a surprise party for us at the Harlin Pub.

"We had a wonderful time.”

Mr Sypher said the couple had enjoyed a wonderful life together.

"Evelyn's right about the compromise thing, if we had an argumen, I would walk off and cool dow which has been the best thing to do,” he said.

"I can't believe it's been 60 years, we are best friends and so thankful to have shared our lives together,” Mrs Spyer chimed in.