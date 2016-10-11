Toogoolawah cattle camp

CATTLE CAMP: The Toogoolawah Show Society ran a Junior Cattle Camp over the last weekend of the school holidays.

A TOTAL of 42 eager participants converged on the Toogoolawah Showgrounds for the Toogoolawah Junior Cattle Camp from September 30-October 2.

The three-day camp started off with a talk from Estelle Drynan, president of Queensland Shows, discussing the opportunities that can come from being involved in a local show society and the many competitions that are available in Queensland shows.

There was also a practical instruction from Peter and Shannon Lynes on preparing and grooming cattle for show and parading practice.

Lisa Laycock from Brisbane Valley Vets gave a talk on structure and fertility when selecting a breeding herd and Vern Doyle from Biosecurity Queensland spoke on NLIS and the changes to the tick lines and completed his session by having all participants apply a brand to a board to see how cattle in Queensland are identified. The current State Champion in Junior Prime Judging, Steph Laycock, spoke on how she qualified to compete at the Ekka and what her experience was like in the final of the Junior Prime Judging final. David Lukritz gave a practical demonstration on putting up an electric fence and basic fencing maintenance.

On Saturday, participants performed parading practice with talks from Don McConnell on MSA and Rob Laycock on where to find the cuts of meat on an animal.

The Intermediates and Seniors were judged under the very experienced eye of Graham Brown from RSVP Droughtmasters for Stud and Prime Judging and the Juniors were with Paul Laycock of High Country Droughtmasters.

The charity auction raised more than $8000 towards the Youth Development section of the Toogoolawah Show Society. Deb Frecklington MP came along to officially open the Junior Cattle Camp. The Paraders competition was on Sunday morning with Graham Brown judging the event.

