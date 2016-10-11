30°
News

Toogoolawah cattle camp

11th Oct 2016 9:14 AM
CATTLE CAMP: The Toogoolawah Show Society ran a Junior Cattle Camp over the last weekend of the school holidays.
CATTLE CAMP: The Toogoolawah Show Society ran a Junior Cattle Camp over the last weekend of the school holidays. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A TOTAL of 42 eager participants converged on the Toogoolawah Showgrounds for the Toogoolawah Junior Cattle Camp from September 30-October 2.

The three-day camp started off with a talk from Estelle Drynan, president of Queensland Shows, discussing the opportunities that can come from being involved in a local show society and the many competitions that are available in Queensland shows.

There was also a practical instruction from Peter and Shannon Lynes on preparing and grooming cattle for show and parading practice.

Lisa Laycock from Brisbane Valley Vets gave a talk on structure and fertility when selecting a breeding herd and Vern Doyle from Biosecurity Queensland spoke on NLIS and the changes to the tick lines and completed his session by having all participants apply a brand to a board to see how cattle in Queensland are identified. The current State Champion in Junior Prime Judging, Steph Laycock, spoke on how she qualified to compete at the Ekka and what her experience was like in the final of the Junior Prime Judging final. David Lukritz gave a practical demonstration on putting up an electric fence and basic fencing maintenance.

On Saturday, participants performed parading practice with talks from Don McConnell on MSA and Rob Laycock on where to find the cuts of meat on an animal.

The Intermediates and Seniors were judged under the very experienced eye of Graham Brown from RSVP Droughtmasters for Stud and Prime Judging and the Juniors were with Paul Laycock of High Country Droughtmasters.

The charity auction raised more than $8000 towards the Youth Development section of the Toogoolawah Show Society. Deb Frecklington MP came along to officially open the Junior Cattle Camp. The Paraders competition was on Sunday morning with Graham Brown judging the event.

For results, check the Gatton Star's website.

Gatton Star

Topics:  camp, cattle, junior, toogoolawah

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Toogoolawah cattle camp

Toogoolawah cattle camp

A total of 42 eager participants converged on the Toogoolawah Showgrounds for the Toogoolawah Junior Cattle Camp from September 30 to October 2.

'They can't make me get rid of our dog'

DOG GONE IT: Christie Simpson holding her Maltese Shih Tzu dogs Buddy and Dora, with son Antwon and Golden Retriever Lara and Husky Zeus.

Christie Simpson's excess animal permit hangs in the balance.

'Crossing to cut us off'

NO ACCESS: Murphys Creek grazier Peter McPaul stands at Connoles Bridge at Postmans Ridge, which won't have access to Murphys Creek Rd when the crossing is developed.

Murphys Creek and Postmans Ridge residents faced with big journey.

Coolana Lutheran church to celebrate 125 years of service

NEW COAT: Annabel Boughen (Director, Lowood and Fernvale Community Bendigo Bank) Lester Sippel (Chairman, St John's Lutheran Church Coolana) and Assistant Treasurer Anita Spanagel.

You are invited to the Coolana St John Lutheran Church's birthday.

Local Partners

Toogoolawah cattle camp

A total of 42 eager participants converged on the Toogoolawah Showgrounds for the Toogoolawah Junior Cattle Camp from September 30 to October 2.

Challenge provides big rewards for school students

The 2015 Country Challenge on Campus Fun Run held at UQ Gatton.Photo Tom Threadingham / Gatton Star

UQ Gatton will again host the Country Challenge on Campus.

'They can't make me get rid of our dog'

DOG GONE IT: Christie Simpson holding her Maltese Shih Tzu dogs Buddy and Dora, with son Antwon and Golden Retriever Lara and Husky Zeus.

Christie Simpson's excess animal permit hangs in the balance.

'Crossing to cut us off'

NO ACCESS: Murphys Creek grazier Peter McPaul stands at Connoles Bridge at Postmans Ridge, which won't have access to Murphys Creek Rd when the crossing is developed.

Murphys Creek and Postmans Ridge residents faced with big journey.

Coolana Lutheran church to celebrate 125 years of service

NEW COAT: Annabel Boughen (Director, Lowood and Fernvale Community Bendigo Bank) Lester Sippel (Chairman, St John's Lutheran Church Coolana) and Assistant Treasurer Anita Spanagel.

You are invited to the Coolana St John Lutheran Church's birthday.

Porters' Keno award not a matter of luck

KEEN AS: Porters' Melissa Porter and Amilee Bidgood.

Porters Plainland Hotel awarded Best Keno Venue at awards.

National Seniors birthday bash

PARTY TIME: Some of the Lockyer Valley National Seniors group at the 2015 Christmas Luncheon.

National Seniors Lockyer turns 20.

Elaine calls the Lockyer valley home

GREEN THUMB: Mrs Bonnett's love for garden gets poured in the Laidley Garden Club.

The country girl has worn many hats in her full life.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

FLICK betrays her best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Dacre Montgomery in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 09: Will Davison driver of the #19 Tekno Autosports Holden celebrates after winning the Bathurst 1000, which is race 21 of the Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama on October 9, 2016 in Bathurst, Australia.

THE Block's room reveals hold strong amongst motor sport competition

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

Will and Karlie pictured in their winning hallway in a scene from The Block.

WILL and Karlie win hallway, laundry and powder room week.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Peaceful, Spacious and Immaculately Kept!

8 Galway Street, Glenvale 4350

House 3 1 2 Offers Above...

This immaculately kept brick home with two living areas is ideally situated opposite Parkland presenting a convenient and low maintenance lifestyle well suited to...

Arguably Westbrook&#39;s Finest Home

25 Edwin Street, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

This spacious residence showcases a contemporary design focused on sophistication and lifestyle with a distinctive flair and luxurious finish. This quality Arden...

Prime Industrial Facility with 5 Tonne Gantry

12 Carroll Street, Wilsonton 4350

Commercial Premium 1,914m2* industrial shed with the capacity of meeting the requirements of ... Contact Agent

Premium 1,914m2* industrial shed with the capacity of meeting the requirements of the majority of industrial users. This property features; * 125m2* open plan...

Large Retail Parcel with Opportunity to Re-Develop

1-5/18-20 Harth Street, Toowoomba 4350

Commercial This large parcel site is located in the Northern suburbs of Toowoomba ... Interest above...

This large parcel site is located in the Northern suburbs of Toowoomba cornering Harth and Holberton Streets. The back of the property joins a fully occupied...

CBD Fringe Development Opportunity

637 Ruthven Street, Toowoomba City 4350

Commercial * Prime development site in great location * 809m2 site with two ... $750,000

* Prime development site in great location * 809m2 site with two street frontages * Great exposure to Ruthven Street * Currently utilised as a car sales yard *...

Spacious Family Home on One Acre

29 Meringandan Shirley Road, Meringandan West 4352

House 4 2 4 $495,000

Situation: 400 Metres from Meringandan School, 8 minutes to Highfields Facilities: 3 Phase power on shed. Area: 4080m Level block with gentle slope to the...

Stunning Uninterrupted Rural Views

72 Gowrie Street, Kingsthorpe 4400

Residential Land Hurry don't miss out on the magnificent views and serenity that will ... Buyers Over...

Hurry don't miss out on the magnificent views and serenity that will take your breath away. Set on 2000m2 of land conveniently located within walking distance to...

Character, Charm &amp; Convenience!

5 Grey Street, South Toowoomba 4350

House 4 1 1 $334,000

Perfectly positioned in South Toowoomba, this gorgeous character home is set within moments to the City Golf Club, Toowoomba Base Hospital and CBD. This beautiful...

Unbelievable Value at Interest over $299,000! Act Now.

11 Phipps Drive, Meringandan West 4352

House 4 1 Interest Over...

Semi-rural lifestyle on offer with 5 mins drive to Highfields shopping & only 20 mins drive to Toowoomba. Close enough to walk the children to & from school if you...

Renovated, Fresh and Ready For You!

4/17 Hume Street, North Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 $265,000 (FRESHLY...

This fantastically fresh and inviting two bedroom unit with internal access from the single lock-up garage is the perfect starter home or downsizers' pad, close to...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public