Time to get recycling correct in the Lockyer Valley

Sorting rubbish from recycling is a job undertaken by 25 disability workers at Anuha's Gatton Depot.

THE Lockyer Valley is recycling nearly 3700 tonnes of plastics, cans and cardboard every year.

But according to Anuha general manager Robert Evelyn, we could be recycling much more.

With National Recycling Week wrapping up, Mr Evelyn said smarter recycling could, and should, lead to much less rubbish in the bins.

"Our biggest problem is people don't know how to recycle,” he said.

"The amount of rubbish that goes into the recycling bin and the amount of recycling that goes into the rubbish bin is still below what they could be doing.”

Last year, 2292 tonnes of cardboard was recycled at Anuha, where disability workers sifted through rubbish, cans and bottles to separate household items for packaging.

Up to 25 people with a disability work on the recycling line along with non-disabled people and support staff.

"Primarily, although we do recycling as such we're not a recycler, we're a disability support service,” Mr Evelyn said.

"We do recycling to provide employment for people with a disability.”

Recycling in the Lockyer Valley was approved by the council in 2012 following an extensive community period.

Before the introduction of the dual waste collection service in 2013, the Gatton area was using a bag system, and Laidley a bin system for recycling.

The Anuha recycling centre receives three truckloads a day for sorting.

"The new facility is a major improvement on what we were doing before, as far as what we could produce and what we could handle,” Mr Evelyn said.