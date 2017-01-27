Three hospitalised during Lockyer Valley's recent searing weather

SUMMER SCORCHER: The region's recent heatwaves resulted in severe heat stress for some residents.

THE Queensland Ambulance Service is urging Lockyer Valley residents to keep cool and stay healthy as the intensity of the region's heatwaves resulted in three people hospitalised for heat stress.

Gatton Hospital acting director of nursing Janine Webster said two patients presented to Gatton Hospital with heat-related medical conditions between the dates of January 11-15.

"Another patient was seen for the same reason the following week, between January 16-21,” she said.

While the Bureau of Meteorology has ruled out another heatwave in the coming weeks, Ms Webster warned residents to keep an eye on each other during above-average conditions.

"Prolonged hot weather impacts everyone in the community and anyone who cares for, supports or assists people at risk of serious health effects from hot weather can play a key role in keeping them healthy,” she said.

"West Moreton has undertaken comprehensive heatwave preparations and all hospitals are well prepared to handle an influx of heat-affected patients.”

BoM forecaster Chris Joseph said Gatton and surrounds won't see the humid conditions like earlier this month but it would be warm.

"It will start warming up again from Tuesday and will peak in Gatton on Thursday at 37 degrees,” Mr Joseph said.

"The humidity levels have dropped due to the south-easterly change we saw last Sunday, which has moved the humidity to inland Queensland and further north and dried air mass out.”

Mr Joseph said the temperatures were still five to six degrees above the average.

"The hottest recorded temperatures of the month for Gatton was on Januray 1 and 14 with both days reaching a sweltering 39.6 degrees,” Mr Joseph said.

"The highest recorded temperature for Gatton is 44.5 degrees on January 6, 1994.”

Tips to beat the heat and stay healthy