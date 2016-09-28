28°
Thornton braces for off-road racing action

Lachlan McIvor | 28th Sep 2016 3:30 PM
FLYING HIGH: High-flying racing comes to Thornton.
FLYING HIGH: High-flying racing comes to Thornton.

MOTORSPORTS: Thornton will play host to a weekend of high-octane, off-road racing action with more than 20 drivers across a wide range of classes competing for glory.

The event is part of the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport's Queensland Off Road Championship and, after the previous round was cancelled, will be the second and final round in the state series.

The competition starts on Saturday and after a safety and compliance check, will commence with two heats of a shortened course of about 12km on the Western side of the Mulgowie Rd.

The following day will see drivers tackle a longer course of 18km.

CAMS Queensland Board Director Laurence Svenson said the course, which had previously welcomed the Australian Off Road Championships, was ready to welcome the competitors.

"All up there will be about 200km of competition,” he said.

"We're pretty happy as we were aiming for 25 entries and have ended up with 24.”

The competition for places will be fierce with several former winners among those racing.

"There will be at least two former state champions and at least three former national champions,” Mr Svenson said.

"Stuart Chapman will compete and he has just won the Class 5 of the National Championship this year.”

Mr Svenson said the event was perfectly set up for viewing, especially for first-timers who had never been to anything like it before.

"There is tremendous spectator action on this course from the viewing area as it is elevated, you can actually see the cars in about seven different locations,” he said.

"It's very good action, at any time there will probably be five or six cars visible and because it's a smaller course you're going to see plenty going on.”

The set-up puts viewers centrestage for all the best of the action.

"There will be overtaking and a big jump right in front of the spectator area,” Mr Svenson said.

"You will see cars with at least two metres of daylight under their wheels.”

The competition begins at 11.30am on Saturday on the corner of Peters and Kowaltzke Rds.

Topics:  off-road racing, thornton

The final round of the CAMS Off-Road Championship will be held in Thornton.

Thornton braces for off-road racing action

The final round of the CAMS Off-Road Championship will be held in Thornton.

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

The baby from Nevermind album has recreated the iconic cover shot.

