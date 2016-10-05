27°
News

'They can't make me get rid of our dog'

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 5th Oct 2016 11:16 AM
DOG GONE IT: Christie Simpson holding her Maltese Shih Tzu dogs Buddy and Dora, with son Antwon and Golden Retriever Lara and Husky Zeus.
DOG GONE IT: Christie Simpson holding her Maltese Shih Tzu dogs Buddy and Dora, with son Antwon and Golden Retriever Lara and Husky Zeus. Francis Witsenhuysen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A HATTON VALE resident has been told by her local council she will have to "get rid of one of her dogs” if her excess animal permit is rejected.

Christie Simpson lives on a 6000sqm property with her four dogs Zeus, Lara, Buddy and Dora, but according to the Subordinate Local Law No. 2 (Animal Management 2011 Schedule 2), that's one too many dogs for the land size.

Ms Simpson said a Lockyer Valley Regional Council representative made an inquiry at her residence following a complaint from a neighbour.

The representative advised Ms Simpson she could not have a fourth dog without an excess animal permit, due to her dogs potentially being a nuisance to the neighbours.

"They said if I didn't want to pay for a permit for Dora I'd have to find someone else to take her,” she said.

"I'm not getting rid of any of our dogs, they are members of our family.”

Local Law states only three dogs are allowed to be kept without an excess animal permit on 4000- 9999sqm of land.

"We have plenty of room for four dogs to run around, and $300 for the permit plus $100 a year renewal fee is a lot of money on top of getting them registered and microchipped. I'm a single mum,” she said.

Ms Simpson is still waiting for council to approve the excess animal permit for Dora, which she lodged in July.

"They rejected it initially and demanded supporting documentation. I had to provide a photo of each dog, draw a diagram of where they are kept and get written letters from our surrounding neighbours to say it was okay to have them,” she said.

"I refused to supply that, because I think it's unnecessary, they have plenty of information about them already and Dora is an inside dog.”

The LVRC were contacted but were unable to respond by the Star's deadline.

Gatton Star

Topics:  dogs, excess animal permit, hattonvale, lvrc

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'They can't make me get rid of our dog'

'They can't make me get rid of our dog'

A HATTONVALE resident has been told by her local council she will have to "get rid of one of her dogs” if her excess animal permit is rejected.

Pipelines from Wivenhoe to Lockyer dams could help farmers

LET'S TALK: Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington meets with Lockyer Farmers to discuss the impacts on water allocations for farmers.

Farmers call for pipelines from Wivenhoe Dam.

Team J and J hope to raise thousands for Leukaemia Foundation

CRUSADERS: (L-R) Kate Collins, Fairways Tavern Manager Nickki and Gayle Daetz are ready for next months Melbourne Cup Luncheon and fashion parade fund raiser.

Team J and J aim to raise thousands towards a cure for Leukaemia.

Hatton Vale's inspiring young mum

MOTIVATED: At 28, Hatton Vale's Amanda Friend has achieved quite a lot.

Amanda Friend is an inspiration.

Local Partners

'They can't make me get rid of our dog'

A HATTONVALE resident has been told by her local council she will have to "get rid of one of her dogs” if her excess animal permit is rejected.

The Lockyer Valley Crime car busts 39 people

CRIME BUSTERS: The LVCC Team (from left) Constable Sam Ross, Sergeant Brad Browning, Constable Tom Southall and Constable Monique Porter.

Criminals in the Lockyer Valley be warned, the LVCC are ready.

Pipelines from Wivenhoe to Lockyer dams could help farmers

LET'S TALK: Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington meets with Lockyer Farmers to discuss the impacts on water allocations for farmers.

Farmers call for pipelines from Wivenhoe Dam.

Team J and J hope to raise thousands for Leukaemia Foundation

CRUSADERS: (L-R) Kate Collins, Fairways Tavern Manager Nickki and Gayle Daetz are ready for next months Melbourne Cup Luncheon and fashion parade fund raiser.

Team J and J aim to raise thousands towards a cure for Leukaemia.

Hatton Vale's inspiring young mum

MOTIVATED: At 28, Hatton Vale's Amanda Friend has achieved quite a lot.

Amanda Friend is an inspiration.

Truckies placed in the spotlight at Lights on the Hill

ON BOARD: Daniel Nolan, Flea Nolan, Caitlin Nolan, Ashlea Nolan, Taleah Schimke and Zac Schimke representing Nolan's Transport at the Lights on the Hill event at Burgess Park on Saturday, October 1.

Crowds flocked to honour truckies at the Lights on the Hill event.

Daryl Clarke is a proud Gatton local

TRUE LOCAL: Daryl reminisces about his 73 years living in Gatton.

Adopting his children was the best thing Daryl did.

Fordsdale seeks back-to-back premierships

WINNERS: A-Grade premiers Gatton Fordsdale with the trophy after last season's triumph.

Gatton Fordsdale are getting ready to defend their A-Grade title.

CMC Rocks tickets sell out in less than two minutes

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

Plenty of people unhappy with process

CMC Rocks tickets sell out in less than two minutes

CMC Rocks tickets sell out in less than two minutes

A NUMBER of country music fans have missed out on pre-sale tickets despite attending CMC Rocks festival for years.

Flume leads nominations for 30th annual ARIA Awards

Flume is nominated in 11 categories for the 2016 ARIA Awards.

PRODUCER and musician has already won three Artistan gongs.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Magnificent Seven could have been better

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

BY all accounts, The Magnificent Seven should have been a slam dunk.

Kim Kardashian Paris robbery sparks scam attacks

Kim Kardashian West

2400% increase in Kim-Kardashian related spam and scams

Actor Ben Stiller has been battling cancer for two years

Ben Stiller has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago at the age of 48.

BEN Stiller was "scared" when diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Bindi Irwin opens up: "You're kind of like my soulmate"

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell open up in the first joint interview.

Bindi Irwin talks about her "soulmate" and whether she is engaged

Neil Young brings The Monsanto Years to Bluesfest

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Canadian will perform with Lukas Nelson's Promise of the Real

OUTSTANDING RESIDENCE BREATHTAKING VIEWS -1409M2

5 Dalston Court, Mount Lofty 4350

House 5 3 2 $879,000

This stately residence in a commanding position is built over 2 levels and offers privacy and uninterrupted panoramic views. * Gracious formal living with an...

SPACE, STYLE AND A QUALITY BUILD CERTAIN TO TICK ALL T HE BOXES!

31 Honeyeater Drive, Highfields 4352

House 4 2 2 Offers From...

Presenting a statement in lifestyle, sophistication and superb family living! This fabulous modern residence is positioned right in the heart of Kalimna Park and...

Exclusive Apartment North/East Aspect-Awesome Views

309/31 Tourist Road, East Toowoomba 4350

Unit 4 2 2 $870,000

Be captivated by this magnificent Grosvenor apartment offering the very best in quality and design ,along with spectacular mountain views. Embracing abundant...

Capture This Opportunity

23 Cole Drive, Highfields 4352

House 4 3 4 $584,000

Exceptionally designed and quality built this family home offers plenty for the whole family. Offering 4 bedrooms plus study, luxurious main with bath, double...

Seriously Seductive Home With A Shed

55 Calypso Crescent, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 3 $679,000

Carefully curated finishes set the mood and style of this striking home, where everyday family life has been well balanced through a well-considered floor plan and...

Stunning Family Contemporary Home

7 Nioka Drive, Highfields 4352

House 4 2 3 Interest From...

Located in a quiet street in one of Highfields most convenient and sought after position, this significant family contemporary home represents modern living at its...

Neat, Tidy Unit In Kleinton

2/8 Devoran Street, Kleinton 4352

House 2 1 1 $279,000

Situated in a quite cul-de-sac is this 2012 built unit ready to move into. With 2 carpeted built in bedrooms, 1 lock up garage, large dining/lounge room, a study...

Red Hot Bargain In Highfields

48 Federation Drive, Highfields 4352

House 6 3 6 Offers Over...

This six built in bedroom, three bathroom, six car accommodation stunning property is sure to impress the most fastidious buyer looking for space for the whole...

Charming And Appealing

12 Hanlon Street, Newtown 4350

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

Located in Newtown and close to all conveniences is this affordable 4 bedroom timber home. With a functional kitchen and separate dining room overlooking the...

Character Classic Property In Newtown

12 Bothwell Street, Newtown 4350

House 4 2 4 $425,000

Street appeal galore with lead light front windows is this Newtown timber character home on 920m2 on two lots. With classic plaster ceiling highlights to the...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.