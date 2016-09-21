21°
The Old Fernvale Bakery steals the Queensland Baking Show

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 21st Sep 2016 10:10 AM
WINNERS: Once again the Old Fernvale Bakery has brought home numerous medals for their famous pies.
WINNERS: Once again the Old Fernvale Bakery has brought home numerous medals for their famous pies.

THE award-winning Old Fernvale Bakery has done it again, taking out an astonishing 18 medals in the Queensland Baking Show.

Owner Bill Rose said they also won 23 medals in the best pie in Australia competition in Sydney and 18 medals in the Great Aussie Pie Competition in Melbourne this week.

"That included gold, silver and bronze and each of our bakers were awarded medals,” he said.

"It's policy of the Old Fernvale Bakery to allow and encourage our apprentice and senior bakers to compete wherever possible.”

Bill said his employee Luke Bullen was invited to attend the Port Macquarie Baking Show to learn judging skills recently with a couple of legendary Australian bakers, Stewart Latter and Ron Taylor.

"They made a breakfast pie which won a gold medal,” Mr Rose said.

"That is a super effort because Luke is a third year apprentice and some of the bakers have been competing for over 25 years.

"Our senior baker/pastry chef's Brad Gordon, manager Matt Brown and Abinesh Mudlier have contributed immensely to our apprentices skills.”

Topics:  fernvale, great aussie pie competition, queensland baking show, the old fernvale bakery

