The Lockyer Valley Crime car busts 39 people

SEPTEMBER alone saw the Lockyer Valley Crime Car commence prosecutions against 39 offenders on 119 charges in the region.

The offences included trafficking dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug related utensils, entering premises and committing indictable offences, receiving stolen property, common assault, wilful damage and breaches of bail.

Gatton Sergeant Brad Browning said Lockyer Valley Crime Car have also actively targeted individuals wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

Sgt Browning said any piece of information received, however small, helps the LVCC fight criminal activity.

"We are always very keen to hear from anyone who has information relating the supply and trafficking of dangerous drugs, wanted persons and individuals they know of committing any form of crime,” Sgt Browning said.

"The results achieved by this squad hopefully reinforce to our local community that we take our job very seriously and we action the information provided to us as soon as reasonably possible.

"If you know something is out of place and suspicious, come and see the LVCC team at Gatton Police Station or phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or Policelink.”