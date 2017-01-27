The Lockyer Valley celebrates Australia Day

THE Lockyer Valley's finest were recognised for their achievements and dedication to the local community on Australia Day.
Dignitaries and members of the community united to honour the Lockyer Valley Australia Day Award nominees, winners and new citizens at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.
During the award ceremony Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said all of the Australia Day Award nominees were winners.
Many local groups and residents celebrated in true Aussie spirit at different events held around the region.
