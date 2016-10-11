The Lockyer gets ready for fire and storm season

IN ACTION: The Queensland Fire and Rescue helicopter's aerial fire-bombing demonstration at the Get Ready Lockyer Emergency Services Day.

WITH storm and fire season upon us it was a perfect time for the Get Ready Lockyer Emergency Services Day.

The free event gave Lockyer Valley residents a chance to get up close and personal with the region's emergency service heroes.

The Westpac Surf Lifesaver Helicopter taking centre-stage at Laidley's Ferrari Park, followed by an exciting aerial fire-bombing demonstration from the Queensland Fire and Rescue helicopter.

There was something for everyone including Jaws of Life demonstrations, beer goggle buggies, a rock climbing wall and CPR awareness.

Laidley Police officer-in-charge senior sergeant Jim McDonald said the day was a fun way for the community to interact with emergency personal.

"The message of this day is so important-getting ready for the storm, fire and flood season,” Snr Sgt McDonald said.

"But the most important thing we can do is to be individually be prepared.”