The Lockyer gets ready for fire and storm season

WITH storm and fire season upon us it was a perfect time for the Get Ready Lockyer Emergency Services Day.
The free event gave Lockyer Valley residents a chance to get up close and personal with the region's emergency service heroes.
The Westpac Surf Lifesaver Helicopter taking centre-stage at Laidley's Ferrari Park, followed by an exciting aerial fire-bombing demonstration from the Queensland Fire and Rescue helicopter.
There was something for everyone including Jaws of Life demonstrations, beer goggle buggies, a rock climbing wall and CPR awareness.
Laidley Police officer-in-charge senior sergeant Jim McDonald said the day was a fun way for the community to interact with emergency personal.
"The message of this day is so important-getting ready for the storm, fire and flood season,” Snr Sgt McDonald said.
"But the most important thing we can do is to be individually be prepared.”
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.