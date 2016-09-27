26°
News

The last pushbike postie in Queensland hails from Lowood

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 21st Sep 2016 12:28 PM
POST WITH THE MOST: Lowood's John Ruhl reminisces about his days as an Australia Post pushbike postie.
POST WITH THE MOST: Lowood's John Ruhl reminisces about his days as an Australia Post pushbike postie. Francis Witsenhuysen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LOWOOD'S John Ruhl is the last postman to ever deliver mail on a pushbike in Queensland.

"I hopped on my bike to deliver the mail in Lowood for the first time in 1979, it was my first job,” John said.

"My family were mail contractors so it was in my blood.”

John and his family worked out of the old Lowood post office where they did the original mail run between Lowood and Rosewood, every day five days a week.

John's parents held one of the longest mail runs in Australia up until they retired - an astonishing 50 years with their Lowood to Rosewood contract.

In 1992, John received the Australia post State Achievement Award for the best individual postal delivery officer.

Nominees for the eight regions which made up Queensland were judged on customer service, work achievement, innovation, conduct, diligence and efficiency.

John was nominated by the Lowood postal manager Glen Bishop, who stated in his nomination "I cannot place enough superlatives on this employee... If only Australia Post has a workforce for of John Ruhl's”.

John said he would cover roughly a total of 12 kilometres each day on his Lowood mail run.

"It was a lot of exercise it would've killed me today, but I loved the job though and I was sad to finish up there,” he said.

"I unfortunately don't have my Australia Post pushbike any more, but I would have loved to have kept it.

"It was an interesting time, my dad used to say if you're going to do a job, do it well or you damn well don't do it, so I did my best.”

John put in a lot of effort with his customers and always went out of his way to drop parcels off instead of them having to go back to the post office.

NUMBER ONE: John took out an award for the best postie in Queensland in 1992.
NUMBER ONE: John took out an award for the best postie in Queensland in 1992. Photo Contributed

John recalled how over his 14 years as a pushbike postie he was bitten a total of five times by dogs.

"All of the bites were from different dogs,” he said.

"Funny enough big dogs were never a problem it was the little dogs that got you, because they moved so quickly.”

But not having the opportunity to deliver mail on a motor bike instead of a pushbike didn't worry John because the distance of a mail run was much less back then.

"The town was more compact then, now there's the new estates. I think it was roughly it was 350-400 households I used to deliver too when I started,” he said.

Born in Laidley on February 3, 1960, John grew up in Prenzlau and has continued living there his whole life.

"I went to primary school there and high school,” he said.

John is happily married with three children, which are his pride and joy.

"I met my wife Judy when my mum was delivering mail one day, she was one of mum's customers. They got talking and one thing led to another,” he said.

"My wife has played a very important part in my life, there was always a standing joke 'it wasn't the milk man, it was the postman I had it off with'.”

During his 14 years as a postman, John said he barely had a sick day because it was harder to find a replacement back then.

"When I finished up I had 14 weeks of sick leave up my sleeve,” he said.

"When the kids were born, it was the case of go to work, race down to the hospital for the birth of the child and the next day I would probably be back peddling away like crazy trying not to get too behind.”

John said the biggest change he had seen during his time living in Lockyer Valley was the progress of the smaller towns.

"It was back around the time I finished up where I thought Rosewood, Lowood, Laidley and even as a degree Gatton were all declining,” he said.

"There wasn't much really going on at that time, the train was even pulled out of Lowood.

"I didn't think a lot of progress was going to happen, but it has.”

John finished up as a postman when all of the country post offices were privatised in 1993.

"I took a redundancy and moved into servo stations with my father-in-law,” he said.

"Now I've been working at the Lowood Mitre Ten Hardware shop for just over 10 years.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  australia post, lowood

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Buggered' Lowood desperate for buses

'Buggered' Lowood desperate for buses

Two Petitions have been tabled in the Queensland Parliament concerning a lack of buses in Lowood.

Geoff's tasty cakes claim multiple wins at Adelaide show

TASTY TREATS: Geoff Beattie recently won numerous awards for his cooking at the Adelaide Show.

Glamorgan Vale baker cooks up a storm in Adelaide

Top photographers capture the Somerset region

SUPER SNAPS: The overall winner of Council's Essentially Somerset Photographic Competition was Beate Ammer, with Mayor Graeme Lehmann. INSET: Beate's winning photo.

Beate Ammer wins Somerset photo competition.

Gatton Auto snag top rural gong

TOP PRIZE: Gatton Auto's Jason Gordon (left) receiving the award.

Gatton Auto win Nissan's top rural prize.

Local Partners

'Buggered' Lowood desperate for buses

Two Petitions have been tabled in the Queensland Parliament concerning a lack of buses in Lowood.

Transforming a pest into a piece of art

STEADY HANDS: Kelsey Wilson and Matthew Dingle weaving cat's claw creeper at the workshop.

A morning was spent weaving cat's claw creeper into works of art.

Geoff's tasty cakes claim multiple wins at Adelaide show

TASTY TREATS: Geoff Beattie recently won numerous awards for his cooking at the Adelaide Show.

Glamorgan Vale baker cooks up a storm in Adelaide

Top photographers capture the Somerset region

SUPER SNAPS: The overall winner of Council's Essentially Somerset Photographic Competition was Beate Ammer, with Mayor Graeme Lehmann. INSET: Beate's winning photo.

Beate Ammer wins Somerset photo competition.

Gatton Auto snag top rural gong

TOP PRIZE: Gatton Auto's Jason Gordon (left) receiving the award.

Gatton Auto win Nissan's top rural prize.

Locals unite to eradicate Fireweed

WEED KILLERS: A group of volunteers pluck Fireweed from a Mulgowie property.

Volunteers unite to pick aggressive Fireweed.

UGLY Laidley bartender pulls funds for Leukaemia foundation

Queensland National bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the year competition.

Laidley bartender finished second in U.G.L.Y competition

A plan launched for the Lockyer Valley's unemployed

HERE TO HELP: An all-new jobs board has launched in the Valley as a tool for the unemployed.

Employment help is on its way

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

NOT so naked and 25 years on, the baby from Nirvana's groundbreaking Nevermind album has recreated the iconic cover shot.

  • Music

  • 27th Sep 2016 6:39 AM

PREVIEW: Luke Cage origin story is a strong addition to MCU

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage.

MIKE Colter stars as latest Marvel superhero to get his own series.

Kate goes down fighting in heated Survivor elimination

Australian Survivor contestant Kate Campbell.

YOGA teacher's 'good guys' alliance fails to get off the ground.

Emily Blunt's (almost) singing career

Emily Blunt nearly became the British Britney Spears.

Angelina is blocking calls from Brad Pritt

Angelina Jolie has reportedly blocked Brad Pitt's number.

Apocalyptica 'seek and destroy' sceptics with 'master' set

Apocalyptica play Max Watts in Brisbane on their Shadowmaker Tour.

Review of final show of Apocalyptica's tour

Rebecca Hall doesn't own a TV

Newspapers, yes. Television, not so much

The Perfect Family Lifestyle Home, Big Shed, Big Block and a Bore on 4625m.

7 Karingal Court, Glenvale 4350

House 4 2 5 $559,000

Set in a beautiful quiet location, this modern contemporary designed home boasts three separate living areas, four bedrooms, plus an office and a big rear covered...

Impressive Family Home

29 Patron Crescent, Glenvale 4350

House 5 2 2 439000

Built with generous proportions and practicality in mind, this impressive property offers more than a home; it is a FAMILY home offering space and security. ...

A real modern gem. Must be sold so owners will meet the market!

Unit 2/2 Garde Street, Centenary Heights 4350

Unit 3 2 2 Offers Over...

Privacy, security and convenience define this modern gem in Centenary Heights. Located in a secure and small gated complex, this spacious standalone brick unit...

An investors delight - 6+% return and a secure quality tenant!

Unit 2/197 Tor Street, Wilsonton Heights 4350

Unit 2 1 2 $198,000

With a quality tenant in place providing a great return, this neat unit is sure to satisfy your investing needs! Spacious proportions are a welcoming feature...

Going Going Gone!

146 Ruthven Street, North Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

You will be impressed with the size and stylish feel that this classic, all original home has to offer. Set in an ideal location, just a stones throw from the...

Private and Secluded With Convenience At Your Door Step

15 Beer Court, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction

Perfectly positioned four bedroom brick nestled at the end of quite cul-de-sac , bordering family friendly parklands but still close walking distance to major...

FIRST HOME BUYERS TAKE NOTE!

7, 8 Tara Street, Wilsonton 4350

Unit 2 2 1 $319,950

Stop making the Landlord rich! Buy new today and pay less than your current rent. Fantastic, uniquely designed, functional townhouse available now. * 2...

Location! Location! 2 New 4 bedrooms and 3 bathroom Homes

Units 1and2 / 1 Old Toll Bar Road, East Toowoomba 4350

4 3 2 From $550,000...

Exclusive Range-Edge Position, Fabulous Views, $550,000 Act quickly to secure one o0f these stunning new range-edge properties. Blessed with magical mountain...

Size + Space with views to amuse!

23 Router Street, Wilsonton 4350

House 3 2 4 $375,000

This prominent position offers you excellent possibilities for the expanding family or avid home business owner with expansive living options, all within a couple...

Be Quick To Check Out This Rippa!

9 Ansett Court, Wilsonton 4350

House 3 1 1 $318,000

This is it - a home packing so much potential for you to capitalise upon! Large bedrooms afford sizeable proportions plus built-in robes. The spacious renovated...

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Rocky proves prime real estate in latest REIQ report

Kas Woch sold this Wood St home in Depot Hill for $107,000 in August.

A new investor's market as Rocky house prices hit lowest in state

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record