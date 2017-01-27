The key to writing is in Toogoolawah

BOOKED IN: Sarah Fisher's debut novel, The 13th Key, will be released this year.

IN SIX months, Sarah Fisher hopes to have her third book well under way.

She's even made the move to Toogoolawah to get in the writing zone and focus on her next venture.

Ms Fisher is a school teacher and until December was teaching in Ipswich.

But 2017 has a new venture - her first novel, The 13th Key, will soon be released and she's hoping to get the third novel in the trilogy finalised.

"I've got six months to see how far I can get with the writing,” Ms Fisher said.

"I'm really looking forward to knuckling down and doing a lot more in the next six months sitting up on top of my hill in Toogoolawah.”

Her first book took 20 years to complete, during which she tossed her work and rewrote it three times.

The 13th Key, Sarah Fisher. Contributed

She picked up an editor, who scrutinised her story, giving Ms Fisher the power to continue.

Her first novel is with Austin Macauley Publishers in London and will soon be available to purchase at the Book Depository online.

The 13th Key is a story about a deaf mute 16-year-old transported from Earth to planet Talisker, where she can actually hear and is destined to save the world from evil.

For budding writers, Ms Fisher has a message.

"Keep writing and be prepared to throw it out and start again, don't be sentimental about what you've got and be prepared to get feedback from professionals,” she said.