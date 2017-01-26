The Johansens are Lockyer Valley's Citizens of the Year

LOCKYER'S FINEST: The Johansen's win the 2017 Lockyer Valley Citizen of the Year Award.

IN A joint effort respected husband and wife team Lawrie and Marjory Johansen have been named the 2017 Lockyer Valley Citizens of the Year.

The couple moved to Gatton in 1996 and over the past 20 years have committed their time and energy to the betterment of the Lockyer Valley.

The Johansen's were humbled by the nomination, let alone the award.

"We are just a husband and wife team who work well together,” Mrs Johnasen said.

"We work and strive together.

"And we do every thing we do without wanting recognition, because we love seeing results on people's faces.”

LVRC Mayor Tanya Milligan said the Johansen's were worthy winners.

"Marj is the current President of the Lions Club of Gatton and is an active volunteer of the St Albans Anglican Church, where she not only organises catering but plays an integral role in the Messy Church,” she said.

"Lawrie has devoted 37 years to the Lions Club, including serving as President. He was awarded Zone Chairman of the Year for his exemplary service in his term of office in the Cabinet of District 201Q3 which included 77 clubs at that time.

"Lawrie is also is a volunteer for the Messy Church and an integral member of the St Albans Anglican Church, where he serves as Priest's Warden, liturgical assistant and provides administrative support.

Mayor Milligan said the duo were a formidable team and we're lucky they call the Lockyer Valley home.