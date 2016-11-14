30°
News

The Jaenke family reunite in Esk

14th Nov 2016 4:31 PM
REUNITED: Jessica Groves holding Nash Stapleton, Louisa Muir, Patti Jaenke and Kay Davis at the Jaenke reunion.
REUNITED: Jessica Groves holding Nash Stapleton, Louisa Muir, Patti Jaenke and Kay Davis at the Jaenke reunion. Photo Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AFTER many years of waiting, five generations of the Jaenke family reunited in Esk for the first time.

Kay Davis said more than 200 Jaenke/Scott relatives gathered at the banks of the Brisbane Valley Ostrich and Fish Farm at the Jaenke residence in Esk.

This is a reunion the families have waited two-and-a-half years for. Ever since the birth of Nash Danny Stapleton, the family has been trying to align the union between great-great- grandmother, Louisa Florence Muir nee Faulkner (Scott/Titcombe) and new addition to the family, young Nash.

"The distance between Katherine in the Northern Territory and the city of Melbourne was a big task until Louisa made the big decision to relocate to Charleville late last year,” Ms Davis said.

"This made the reunion even more possible and with 12 months of careful planning, the reunion took place in the tranquil setting along the water's edge at the Brisbane Valley Ostrich and Fish Farm with homemade goodies, plenty of laughter and some tears.”

Ms Davis said guests came from as far as Perth, Melbourne, Charleville, North and Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Ipswich, Gatton and Toowoomba.

"It was a gorgeous day,” she said.

"To say Louisa was overjoyed to meet little Nash was an understatement.”

"Five living generations is rare these days, so it was a very special occasion indeed. Louisa's first born child is Patricia Joan Jaenke (nee Scott), Patti's first born child is Kay Patricia Davis (nee Jaenke), Kay's first born child is Jessica Kay Groves, and Jessica's first born child is Nash Danny Stapleton.”

Louisa, who is the great-great-grandma, is 93-years-old and according to Ms Davis, there is nothing you can't put past her.

Louisa is the second youngest of 10 siblings (four brothers and six sisters) and remembers all of her six children, 16 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grand

children names and dates of birth and who's married to who.

"She is a sprightly and admirable woman for her age,” Ms Davis said.

Ms Davis said Louisa was born and bred in Boonah, lived through the Second World War and the Depression, married three times and only takes a Panadol when required.

"Louisa tells of her fond memories of the army soldiers camping on the Woolooman Flats where the soldiers bartered their biscuits for fresh farm milk,” she said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  jaenke

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
The Jaenke family reunite in Esk

The Jaenke family reunite in Esk

AFTER many years of waiting, five generations of the Jaenke family reunited in Esk for the first time.

Holden HR's magenta magic

MAGENTA MAGIC: Lester Alexander's magenta pearl 1966 Holden HR is an eye-catching classic.

IT'S bright, powerful and a classic.

Youngsters getting a head start out on the track

STARTING YOUNG: Lockyer Valley Dirt Track Kart Club will hold its final points meeting of the year on November 13 with drivers as young as five competing for a place on the podium.

Drivers will battle it out at the final points meeting of the year.

Dawson laps up the accolades

CHAMPION: Winning Glamorgan Vale driver and trainer Nathan Dawson.

Dawson takes four gongs at Harness Racing awards night.

Local Partners

The Jaenke family reunite in Esk

AFTER many years of waiting, five generations of the Jaenke family reunited in Esk for the first time.

Gatton's Farmlife Festival knocked back by Council

The proposed Farmlife Festival has been declined by council.

Festival denied by Lockyer Council.

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Deftones close Australian tour with an absolute scorcher

Deftones close Australian tour with an absolute scorcher

Deftones steal the show at gig in Brisbane where they gave a spellbinding performance.

Bieber's New Years gig to cost fans up to 40K per VIP ticket

Justin Bieber fans will have to pay up to $40,000 for a VIP ticket

First look at Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein

Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein in a scene from National Geographic's mini-series Genius.

AUSSIE actor currently filming Genius for National Geographic.

Mel B 'irked by Geri Horner's pregnancy announcement'

Mel B hasn't taken Geri Horner's pregnancy well at all

Sir Roger Moore: Aidan Turner would be a 'very good' Bond

Sir Roger Moore thinks Aidan Turner would be "very good" as Bond

Swift turns to Drake for new hip hop sound

Taylor Swift has turned to Drake for a new hip-hop sound

Sir Elton John: Britain is horrible at present

Sir Elton John admits Britain is "horrible" at the moment.

East Facing - A Truly Magnificent Home!

3 Manooka Court, Rangeville 4350

House 4 3 2 Interest From...

Ideally situated in an elevated pocket of Rangeville on the escarpment, this amazing location often goes unnoticed because of its privacy. However, if you somehow...

Be Quick 1 Unit Already Gone

2/190 Kearney Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 3 2 2 $395,000

Perfect for the first home buyer, retirees or astute investor, this brand new contemporary unit sits at the rear of this recently completed duplex in a convenient...

Entry Level Opportunity for Home Owner/Investor

12 Blueberry Ash Ct, Glenvale 4350

House 3 1 1 $295,000

A real gem just perfect for first home buyers or investors, well maintained lowset brick with 3 built in bedrooms. 2 way bathroom. The spacious lounge features gas...

Perfect Family Home In Rangeville

12 Palm Court, Rangeville 4350

House 5 2 2 Interest From...

Not only is Rangeville a great place to live, but with soaring land prices and tightly held real estate, it offers future capital gain and protection for your...

Development Opportunity with Commanding CBD Position

199 - 207 Margaret Street, Toowoomba 4350

Commercial Colliers International Toowoomba has the pleasure to present to the market for ... EOI closing 4:00pm...

Colliers International Toowoomba has the pleasure to present to the market for the first time in over 100 years, 199-207 Margaret St and 12-14 Chronicle Lane ...

Owners Instructions are, SELL!!!

'Farina' 88 Filmers Road, Gowrie Junction 4352

Rural 4 2 6 Auction at Fitzy's...

Adjoining the eastern side of Kingsthorpe Township, this 80 acre lifestyle property is one not to miss. Farina is located just over 18 km from the Toowoomba CBD...

Tranquility and lifestyle awaits - minutes to the CBD!!

51-53 Cumners Road, Torrington 4350

4 2 5 Buyers Above...

The owner is downsizing and ready to pass on this fantastic parcel of land to its next lucky owner! The large 3 bedroom house includes an attached teenagers...

Range Views - East Of Rowbotham Street

1 Cooloola Drive, Rangeville 4350

House 5 3 2 AUCTION

This magnificent family home is positioned in the highly sought after Range edge location. Relishing in panoramic valley views within short walking distance to...

Harristown - 3 B/R Renovated Gable #309,500

54A Buckland Street, Harristown 4350

House 3 1 1 $309,500

Renovated character home with lease in place, returning $315/week until 14/4/17. Enclosed northern sun room with polished hardwood floors and polished hoop-pine...

Refreshing Renovation - Just Unpack Your Bags and Enjoy

12 Glengowan Court, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This freshly renovated home will impress. Conveniently located, walking distance to local shops and public transport. Some of the many features...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!