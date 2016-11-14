The Jaenke family reunite in Esk

AFTER many years of waiting, five generations of the Jaenke family reunited in Esk for the first time.

Kay Davis said more than 200 Jaenke/Scott relatives gathered at the banks of the Brisbane Valley Ostrich and Fish Farm at the Jaenke residence in Esk.

This is a reunion the families have waited two-and-a-half years for. Ever since the birth of Nash Danny Stapleton, the family has been trying to align the union between great-great- grandmother, Louisa Florence Muir nee Faulkner (Scott/Titcombe) and new addition to the family, young Nash.

"The distance between Katherine in the Northern Territory and the city of Melbourne was a big task until Louisa made the big decision to relocate to Charleville late last year,” Ms Davis said.

"This made the reunion even more possible and with 12 months of careful planning, the reunion took place in the tranquil setting along the water's edge at the Brisbane Valley Ostrich and Fish Farm with homemade goodies, plenty of laughter and some tears.”

Ms Davis said guests came from as far as Perth, Melbourne, Charleville, North and Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Ipswich, Gatton and Toowoomba.

"It was a gorgeous day,” she said.

"To say Louisa was overjoyed to meet little Nash was an understatement.”

"Five living generations is rare these days, so it was a very special occasion indeed. Louisa's first born child is Patricia Joan Jaenke (nee Scott), Patti's first born child is Kay Patricia Davis (nee Jaenke), Kay's first born child is Jessica Kay Groves, and Jessica's first born child is Nash Danny Stapleton.”

Louisa, who is the great-great-grandma, is 93-years-old and according to Ms Davis, there is nothing you can't put past her.

Louisa is the second youngest of 10 siblings (four brothers and six sisters) and remembers all of her six children, 16 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grand

children names and dates of birth and who's married to who.

"She is a sprightly and admirable woman for her age,” Ms Davis said.

Ms Davis said Louisa was born and bred in Boonah, lived through the Second World War and the Depression, married three times and only takes a Panadol when required.

"Louisa tells of her fond memories of the army soldiers camping on the Woolooman Flats where the soldiers bartered their biscuits for fresh farm milk,” she said.