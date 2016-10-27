The bargain trail comes to the Lockyer Valley

THE Lockyer Valley got involved in the Garage Sale Trail on Saturday for the first time in the event's six-year history.

The region contributed to the more than 15,000 garage sales and stalls across the country, with more than two million pre-loved items up for sale.

A range of unique and vintage items were available across the valley's 34 sales, giving bargain hunters plenty of opportunity to unearth treasures from another household's trash.

Signs scattered across street signs pointed towards the trove of goodies.

Items on sale ranged from old books to electronics, vintage clothes, toys and even a piano.

Abby Graham and her Tillack Rd neighbours started setting up their sale at 5am and were pleasantly surprised with the amount of people who passed by in just a few hours.

"We've actually had quite a few people come down, much more than I expected,” she said.

"We've had around 50 or 60 people and they started coming down from 6am.”

The Garage Sale Trail was not just a chance to declutter and make a bit of extra cash but to bring communities closer together and make them rethink what waste truly is.

Ms Graham said it was the first time she had participated in an event like it.

"The neighbours on the street just decided to get together and have a bit of a garage sale because it seemed like the right day to do it,” she said.