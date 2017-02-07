Temperatures continue to rise across the Valley

HOT HOT HOT: Temperature to spike on the weekend

STINKING hot with a side of heat stress and sunburn could be on the cards if Lockyer Valley and Somerset resident's don't play it safe this weekend.

This month, the region has seen above average temperatures with numerous heat waves since December and currently there isn't any relief on the cards.

At the moment, the Bureau of Meteorology isn't predicting the weather to cool down, in fact, this weekend, Sunday is predicted to reach 43 degrees in Gatton.

But if you think we're copping it bad, central and south west Queensland will be feeling extreme temperatures with Birdsville forecast to reach 46 degrees on Sunday.

If you need to plan a day to do chores or get outside, Thursday is the day with temperatures expected to be about 33 degrees in the valley.

Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak said a mid-level ridge had trapped warm air from central western Queensland in the process blocking cooling, southerly changes and baking the land.

The BoM issued the February to April climatic outlook last month, predicting drier than average conditions for central and south east Australia.

They also predicted warmer than average temperatures across eastern Australia.

Remember to seek shade and drink plenty of water during warm weather.

Forecast predictions for this week