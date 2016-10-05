27°
Team J and J hope to raise thousands for Leukaemia Foundation

5th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
CRUSADERS: (L-R) Kate Collins, Fairways Tavern Manager Nickki and Gayle Daetz are ready for next months Melbourne Cup Luncheon and fashion parade fund raiser.
CRUSADERS: (L-R) Kate Collins, Fairways Tavern Manager Nickki and Gayle Daetz are ready for next months Melbourne Cup Luncheon and fashion parade fund raiser. Francis Witsenhuysen

TEAM J and J's Gayle Daetz and Kate Collins continue their quest to raise crucial funds for the Leukaemia Foundation by hosting a Melbourne Cup luncheon and fashion parade.

The team hopes to beat last year's takings by raising more than $2000 from the day.

"The luncheon will kick off at 11.30am on Tuesday, November 1 at Fairways Tavern and Golf Club Hatton Vale,” Ms Collins said.

"It's $30 a ticket which covers meals, tea and coffee, lucky door prizes, raffles and a fabulous fashion parade.

"The Fashion Parade is being put on by Chrissie B Fashion Laidley, she has donated everything for the cause.”

Ms Collins said all the prizes had been donated by the local community.

"We are so grateful,” she said.

"Come join us and have some fun, relax, watch the race and help us raise funds for patients and their families who suffer from a blood cancer.”

For bookings please phone (07) 5465 6822 by October 28.

Topics:  fairways tavern hatton vale, leukaemia foundation, team j and j

