Taking the fight to social stigma

WHEN Luke Wright talks, people tend to sit up and listen.

The MMA fighter and boxer spent time talking to boys from Lockyer District High School as a part of the BETTERMAN Foundation's program, which is aimed at removing the stigma around young men seeking support.

The program also looks to provide boys with the tools to make positive choices, with about 100 students having already completed the 10-week course since it was introduced at the school last year.

Mr Wright said he understood the stresses high school boys faced and hoped to give them options to tackle them.

"They come home from school after a bad day, getting nagged to do their chores and told they're never doing anything right,” he said.

"Today we've gone through some scenarios, just what you should do in certain situations, a little bit on goal setting and choosing to be assertive instead of aggressive.”

BETTERMAN describes itself as the "only organisation of its kind in Australia” and Mr Wright said he did not have any kind of similar support growing up.

"I was like these kids when I was their age,” he said.

"School wasn't for me, I wasn't there to learn.

"Luckily I turned my life around but I wish they had a program like this when I was at school.”

Year 12 student James Robinson said he had gained a lot from the program so far.

"We got the opportunity to talk about our problems and how to speak up about it,” he said.

James and his peers had learnt not to bottle up their emotions.

"Basically just talk so it doesn't lead to other things like depression or suicide,” he said.