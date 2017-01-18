Swimming abilities belly-flop with our students

LEARNING SWIM SAFETY: Lockyer Sports and Aquatic Centre swim instructor Lisa Harm practices floating with Flynn Seiler during his swim lesson.

LOCAL lifeguards are on edge as the swimming abilities of children decrease.

At the Lockyer Sports and Aquatic Centre, it's not uncommon to have more than 100 people in the water at any given time on a warm day.

But centre manager Trish Reinhardt said swimming levels across the board are dropping.

"Too many people are relying on school systems to teach their kids to swim," Mrs Reinhardt said.

"We're finding with all the pressure on the school curriculum, the one things schools are letting go of is swimming."

In December 2015, the Victorian Government announced all primary school children would be required to swim 50 metres unassisted, as part of the Victorian curriculum.

It's a legislation Mrs Reinhardt would like introduced to Queensland.

"It's a really good benchmark," she said.

"Hopefully it's enough of an understanding of how they move in water and enough strength and fitness they can get themselves out of some situations."

Since Christmas, Mrs Reinhardt said more people have died in water related deaths than road related deaths, with a two-year-old toddler dying in hospital after drowning in a backyard pool in Morayfield last week.

She strongly advocated for parents to enrol their children in a swim school not only to teach them to swim, but aid in water safety and water competence.

"Not only are we teaching them to swim, but we're teaching them to respect the water, when to enter and who you have to be with," she said.

"Lessons (sometimes) look like a game and I think that's why people don't recognise the value of it, but there's a really good skill associated with lessons."

However, Mrs Reinhardt said supervision of children in the water was also a great concern.

"The two things we're most concerned about is the lack of swimming ability and the lack of supervision," she said.

"And we still see little people paddling on the stairs that can't swim and mum's sitting on the side using her phone - we see it all the time."

In the Somerset region, Somerset Sports and Aquatics CEO Darren Booth said parents shouldn't de-value lessons because they live more remote.

He said statistics from 2014 to 2016 showed people were more likely to drown in a creek, river or dam than a beach.

"Our environment here puts more kids at risk than the beach, yet often country and rural people have the 'she'll be right' attitude when it comes to water safety," Mr Booth said.

"Children should learn to swim primarily for safety and the multitude of health reasons."

To help prevent drownings, contact your local swim centre and enrol your child to learn to swim.