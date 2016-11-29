34°
Sunset photo claims win for competition

Ali Kuchel
| 29th Nov 2016 8:39 AM
FIRST AWARD: Craig Bachmann with his winning photograph.
FIRST AWARD: Craig Bachmann with his winning photograph. Ali Kuchel

IN A fast fading sunset, Craig Bachmann quickly set up his tripod and camera.

He captured an image at Wivenhoe Pocket, a shot he was proud of.

The sunset image went onto win the September cover page competition for the Bureau of Meteorology's Facebook page, and recently, the inaugural reader photo of the week for the Star.

All it took was a post to the BoM Facebook page.

"After three days, my picture had received in excess of 4500 likes, 200 shares and 100 comments, I was excited,” Mr Bachmann said.

That image became the first winner of the Gatton Star's weekly reader photo competition.

"I chose to enter into the Gatton Star's weekly photo competition because it's a very special photo me and it always proves popular with people,” Mr Bachmann said.

"I was stoked to see that I had won and that 69 people liked my photo in this awesome new competition.”

Craig Bachmann&#39;s shot of a sunset at Wivenhoe Pocket won the Bureau of Meteorology&#39;s Facebook Cover Photo competition for September, as well as the Gatton Star&#39;s first reader pic of the week.
Craig Bachmann's shot of a sunset at Wivenhoe Pocket won the Bureau of Meteorology's Facebook Cover Photo competition for September, as well as the Gatton Star's first reader pic of the week. Contributed

From the age of nine, Mr Bachmann had always enjoyed taking photos, but it went to a new level six months ago.

Some of his photos aired on Channel 7 Brisbane news thanks to weather presenter Tony Auden and then photographer Murray Fox saw potential in his images.

"We got to talking and he (Fox) gave me some encouragement and offered to help me out with advice.”

Mr Bachmann mostly enjoys landscape and weather photography.

And plenty of his shots are taken in the Lockyer Valley.

"It makes me very happy to know that my pictures are helping promote the Lockyer Valley to the rest of the world via social media,” Mr Bachmann said.

To see more of Craig's work, check out his Facebook page, Craig Bachmann Photography.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology craig bachmann gatton star lockyer valley somerset region wivenhoe pocket

Craig Bachmann has an eye for photography, and it's landed him reader photo of the week.

