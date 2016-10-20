Students have a ball for Mental Health Week

WITH the school year winding down, it's the perfect time to check in with high school students as they enter their fourth and final term.

The Lockyer District High School cohort spent their lunchtimes last week involved in fun activities designed to reduce stress in line with Mental Health Week.

Youth support co-ordinator Silva Johansen said the school had a series of events on offer.

"We are having a range of lunchtime activities all week in support of raising awareness for Mental Health Week,” she said.

"We have a baby animal petting zoo, zorb balls, art therapy, music, giant Jenga, noodle hockey, crab soccer, sand castle building and heaps of other stuff.”

For Year 12 student and peer support officer Shanie Harlen-Hall, the week was a chance to give peers an opportunity to step out from the background and seek help if they need it.

"I work closely with the support team and we just got together one lunch break and spoke about organising it,” she said.

"The activities are all about being stress-free, having fun and letting all the worries out.”

The week is focused on starting conversations on mental health issues.

"High school is a hard time in life because there are so many different people and so many different things to deal with,” Shanie said.

Although she will move on from the school in just a few short weeks, Shanie will carry on the work she has been involved in for two years up until she graduates.

"I just enjoy helping students out there who are struggling,” she said.

"I just want to make sure school is okay for them, and if they need any support, they always have us students or the support teachers.”