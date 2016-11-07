Students gain rural skills for future jobs

RURAL SKILLS: A total of 55 year 12 students graduated with Certificate II and III in Rural Operations from the Gatton Vocational Education Centre (UQ-GVEC) this year.

STUDENTS seeking a career in the agricultural industry have been given a handy boost.

A total of 55 year 12 students graduated with a Certificate II and III in Rural Operations from the Gatton Vocational Education Centre (UQ-GVEC) this year.

Many gathered at UQ Gatton for a graduation ceremony last week.

Toogoolawah State High School student Bradley Ward graduated with a Certificate II in Rural Operations.

Looking to kick-start a career agriculture, Bradley was quick to get involved in the GVEC program.

"I was interested in agricultural businesses so I thought I may as well try and get some sort of certs out of it and get somewhere in life,” he said.

"I'd like to get into agricultural business, so running my own feed-lots or anything like that.”

Bradley said he was keen to further his education in the field next year after school.

"Hopefully, I'll go and do a cert III or IV and just get out there and get a few more certs behind me while I can and while I'm young,” he said.

As part of the certificate Bradley was taught spraying, tractor work, quad bike work, basic safety and handling with motors.

GVEC program manager Di Palmer said the education was made possible through government VETiS (Vocational Education Training in Schools) funding.

"It exposes the kids to the university lifestyle and gives those kids an alternate pathway into university programs through the vocational training,” she said.

"This program gives them that base knowledge and skills to progress into careers in the agricultural industry.”