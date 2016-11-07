35°
News

Students gain rural skills for future jobs

Tom Threadingham
| 7th Nov 2016 9:23 AM
RURAL SKILLS: A total of 55 year 12 students graduated with Certificate II and III in Rural Operations from the Gatton Vocational Education Centre (UQ-GVEC) this year.
RURAL SKILLS: A total of 55 year 12 students graduated with Certificate II and III in Rural Operations from the Gatton Vocational Education Centre (UQ-GVEC) this year. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

STUDENTS seeking a career in the agricultural industry have been given a handy boost.

A total of 55 year 12 students graduated with a Certificate II and III in Rural Operations from the Gatton Vocational Education Centre (UQ-GVEC) this year.

Many gathered at UQ Gatton for a graduation ceremony last week.

Toogoolawah State High School student Bradley Ward graduated with a Certificate II in Rural Operations.

Looking to kick-start a career agriculture, Bradley was quick to get involved in the GVEC program.

"I was interested in agricultural businesses so I thought I may as well try and get some sort of certs out of it and get somewhere in life,” he said.

"I'd like to get into agricultural business, so running my own feed-lots or anything like that.”

Bradley said he was keen to further his education in the field next year after school.

"Hopefully, I'll go and do a cert III or IV and just get out there and get a few more certs behind me while I can and while I'm young,” he said.

As part of the certificate Bradley was taught spraying, tractor work, quad bike work, basic safety and handling with motors.

GVEC program manager Di Palmer said the education was made possible through government VETiS (Vocational Education Training in Schools) funding.

"It exposes the kids to the university lifestyle and gives those kids an alternate pathway into university programs through the vocational training,” she said.

"This program gives them that base knowledge and skills to progress into careers in the agricultural industry.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  agriculture uq gatton

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Students gain rural skills for future jobs

Students gain rural skills for future jobs

STUDENTS seeking a career in the agricultural industry have been given a handy boost.

Get to know Aussie Racing Car driver Brendon Pingel

HISTORY MAKER: Aussie Racing Car driver Brendon Pingel (right) with his father and team manager Derek Pingel.

Brendon Pingel on life, driving and what pushes him.

Bonnie cops prize before new career away from the pool

RECOGNISED: Bonnie O'Mullane has spent six years at the Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatic Centre.

Bonnie O'Mullane awarded for her work before embarking on new path.

Ronald and Joy celebrate more than sixty years of love

LASTING LOVE: Ronald and Joyce Neuendorf celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the Tent Hill Baptist Church, with 100 people in attendance.

Ronald and Joyce Neuendorf recently passed 60 years of marriage.

Local Partners

Students gain rural skills for future jobs

STUDENTS seeking a career in the agricultural industry have been given a handy boost.

Tributes flow for Lockyer Valley man after tragic passing

Former Lockyer District High School student Kyle Boycon was tragically killed after a tree fell and struck his vehicle in Conondale on the Sunshine Coast on Friday night.Contributed

Tributes are flowing for a young Lockyer Valley man.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Big Bang Theory banned? The episode "too hot" for TV

Big Bang Theory banned? The episode "too hot" for TV

ADULT WARNING: So how did Big Bang Theory end up with a scene so raunchy that it was banned from some television networks, after being deemed “too hot” for TV?

Brad Pitt pulls out of film appearances

Brad Pitt has pulled out of all of his promotional commitments

Ne Obliviscaris to unveil new song on Aussie tour

Neo Obliviscarus perform at Soundwave 2015 in Brisbane. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

We talk to Ne Obliviscaris about their new crowdfunding campaign

Buble family 'broken in half' by son's cancer diagnosis

Michael Buble and his family have been "broken in half"

Mel Gibson's age difference concerns

34-year age gap could cause a problem, says Gibson

Noosa photographer tells what Steve Jobs was really like

ON LOCATION: Photographer Stephen Hayes was employed to the trusted and intimate role of filming Steve Jobs' family.

You'll never guess what treats Jobs gave for Halloween

Brad Pitt seeking joint custody with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September

Newtown Park Precinct…Absolutely Amazing Value in this Renovated Home. A Must Inspect!

4 Leawarra Street, Wilsonton 4350

House 3 1 2 Interest Over...

Owners have moved on now! Waiting for the buyer that wants no work to do, but just to move in and enjoy! Such incredible value for this gorgeous home positioned...

Bite Sized Investment Opportunity - Motivated Vendor

Suite 4 / 256 Margaret Street, Toowoomba City 4350

Commercial With a fresh three year lease in place until April 2019 to ... $169,000

With a fresh three year lease in place until April 2019 to a national tenant, this bite sized strata title is ideal for the investor or the end user who has a view...

Peace, Privacy and Serenity and It Needs to be Yours!

2 Bingara Street, Mount Lofty 4350

House 3 1 1 $375,000

Very privately set in a joyful garden and with a wrap around north-eastern deck to enjoy the outdoor space, this home will delight and excite you. Select your...

Bring your suitcases and move in.....

22 Gwenda Drive, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Your lifestyle home awaits...... This quality construction leaves nothing to be done as this home reflects the pinnacle of design functionality. From the moment...

Centenary Heights Magic Could be Yours!

25 Loch Street, Centenary Heights 4350

House 3 1 1 Offers Above...

This home offers its' new owner a touch of class and style in a great location that captures "WOW" VIEWS from the dining and entertaining areas. A three-bedroom...

&quot;Harristown Renovator&quot; Auction

11 Second Avenue, Harristown 4350

House 2 1 1 $229,000

Within walking distance to the Toowoomba Base Hospital, this home has a large covered front patio, spacious living room, formal dining room, 2 bedrooms, ornate...

IT&#39;S ALL ABOUT THE MONEY, MONEY, MONEY... CHECK OUT THE PRICE TAG..

63 Glenvale road, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Check out this fantastic investment property, currently with a tenant in place until January; now returning 5.1%. This property also has the scope and the price...

First Home Owner, Investor, Developer

22 Warwick Street, Harristown 4350

House 3 1 6 $319,900

FOR THE DEVELOPER: Great 905m2 block that could accommodate a duplex, subject to TRC approval. FOR THE FIRST HOME OWNER: Well presented 3 bedroom, large lounge...

A BIG Home With EVERYTHING You Need!

22 La Vista Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 7 4 3 $729,000

Seldom does a home of this scale and proportion come to market just so perfect for the Big Family to buy and be happy in! This large, two storey cul-de-sac home...

ATTENTION all downsizers, Inspection of this home is a must!!

21 Hinchliffe Drive (Corner Alroe Ct), Kearneys Spring 4350 ...

House 2 1 2 $335,000

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE! PRICE REDUCED!! Perfect for singles, couples or retirees ready to downsize - all the benefits of compact living with the bonus of...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!