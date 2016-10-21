Student wins half price fees

LAIDLEY State High School student Brook Cridland never imagined entering a 10km country marathon would help her pursue her dream career of becoming a veterinary doctor.

After taking out first place in the student category of the Country Challenge on Campus on October 9, Ms Cridland was awarded a $4500 accommodation grant for The University of Queensland's Gatton campus.

Ms Cridland said she had always hoped to attend the university to study veterinary science but the high fees made it less of a possibility.

"I was so happy when I found out I won because it was never really an option, especially for living because of how much it was,” she said.

"Now that I have my prize, I'll just have to go and stay on campus because it's half price and so worth it to keep studying to get in!”

Proud father Scott said the family was excited for Brook and the prize would help to ease financial pressure on her future studies.

"We're very excited about it, studying vet is a great career path and it's what she's always wanted to do,” Mr Cridland said.

"Now being able to have half her accommodation paid will just make such a big difference for us.”

The Country Challenge on Campus was organised by UQ Gatton as a fundraiser to encourage school students, university students and the local community to participate and raise money for beyondblue during Mental Health Week.

UQ Gatton's Marketing and Communications Manager Neil Donnelly said students travelled from all around Queensland to attend the event and was the first year the $4500 prize had been introduced.

"We had just under 100 runners participate on the day, with a male and female winner in the open and university categories and a female winner of the student category,” Mr Donnelly said.

"The student category prize was definitely the biggest benefit of the day, having essentially 50% of your accommodation paid.”