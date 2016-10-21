29°
News

Student wins half price fees

Tara Cassidy | 21st Oct 2016 6:00 AM
FUTURE VET: Brook Cridland, winner of the Country Challenge on Campus.
FUTURE VET: Brook Cridland, winner of the Country Challenge on Campus. Tara Cassidy

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LAIDLEY State High School student Brook Cridland never imagined entering a 10km country marathon would help her pursue her dream career of becoming a veterinary doctor.

After taking out first place in the student category of the Country Challenge on Campus on October 9, Ms Cridland was awarded a $4500 accommodation grant for The University of Queensland's Gatton campus.

Ms Cridland said she had always hoped to attend the university to study veterinary science but the high fees made it less of a possibility.

"I was so happy when I found out I won because it was never really an option, especially for living because of how much it was,” she said.

"Now that I have my prize, I'll just have to go and stay on campus because it's half price and so worth it to keep studying to get in!”

Proud father Scott said the family was excited for Brook and the prize would help to ease financial pressure on her future studies.

"We're very excited about it, studying vet is a great career path and it's what she's always wanted to do,” Mr Cridland said.

"Now being able to have half her accommodation paid will just make such a big difference for us.”

The Country Challenge on Campus was organised by UQ Gatton as a fundraiser to encourage school students, university students and the local community to participate and raise money for beyondblue during Mental Health Week.

UQ Gatton's Marketing and Communications Manager Neil Donnelly said students travelled from all around Queensland to attend the event and was the first year the $4500 prize had been introduced.

"We had just under 100 runners participate on the day, with a male and female winner in the open and university categories and a female winner of the student category,” Mr Donnelly said.

"The student category prize was definitely the biggest benefit of the day, having essentially 50% of your accommodation paid.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  laidley state high school uq gatton

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Student wins half price fees

Student wins half price fees

LAIDLEY State High School student Brook Cridland never imagined entering a 10km country marathon would help her pursue her dream career of becoming a vet.

Lockyer Valley's first women's live-in rehab to open

MAKING CHANGE: Faith works International Pastor Trevor Bartley and Grace Homestead Director and Psychologist Zoe Knorre.

Grace Homestead here in 2017

Mount Sylvia school takes positive climb

POSITIVE CLIMB: Mount Sylvia State School launched its Positive Behaviour for Learning strategy last Friday.

MOUNT Sylvia State School launched their PBL strategy.

Cemetery neglect 'overgrown and unsightly'

OVERGROWN: Kathy Durrant has expressed concerns over the maintenance of the Laidley Cemetery. INSET: Overgrown grass and weeds at the cemetery.

Concerns over maintenance of the Laidley Cemetery

Local Partners

Student wins half price fees

LAIDLEY State High School student Brook Cridland never imagined entering a 10km country marathon would help her pursue her dream career of becoming a vet.

Gatton and Forest Hill make it two from two

PACE: Gatton Fordsdale bowler Chris O'Brien sends a speedy delivery to Southern Lockyer's Shaun Ashley during the A-grade fixture at Ropehill on Saturday.

Gatton and Forest Hill both won their round two fixtures.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Tim Finn headlining at Airlie Beach Music Festival

Music veteran Tim Finn from New Zealand will headline the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Tim Finn: "It's the kind of festival that artists love"

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

THE Voice favourites release their debut album, Meant To Be, today.

  • Music

  • 21st Oct 2016 6:00 AM

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E10 - hometown visits

Georgia Love in a scene from season two episode 10 of The Bachelorette.

Georgia meets the families of her four beaus tonight.

The Bachelorette: Courtney too slow for Georgia's love train

Courtney Dober in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FORMER favourite eliminated after introducing Georgia to his family.

Singing ex-diplomat brings Afghanistan war to life

Folk singer Fred Smith's concert draws on his experience as a diplomat in Afghanistan.

Fred Smith's regional Queensland tour focuses on the Afghanistan war

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

Shaynna Blaze hosts the new TV show Deadline Design.

SHE'S the designer with no less than three shows on ours screens.

Ciara felt "empowered" after losing her baby weight

Ciara

The 'I Bet' hitmaker was glad to drop the 60 pounds

Kim Kardashian West had tape tied around head in hold-up

Kim Kardashian West

"One of the gang kept telling her to shut up."

A Standout in Every Respect You Can&#39;t Afford to Wait!

28 Strathconan Drive, Glenvale 4350

House 3 2 3 Offers Over...

A true testament that revels in quality and design, this refurbished 3-bedroom home is a standout amongst all others you cannot afford to miss this opportunity.

Secure - Stylish and SERIOUSLY Good Value!

Unit 1/26 Grey Street, South Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Interest Above...

Often sought but rarely found step inside to discover the comfort and security only a private gated complex can provide. Classically appointed throughout your new...

What a surprise package in the Caledonian Estate

10 Argyle Street, East Toowoomba 4350

House 4 3 2 Interest above...

The moment you enter the front door you will certainly be impressed with this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with souring pressed metal ceilings, light filled large...

Work commitments force the sellers to move on - Move in on this great opportunity!

330 North Street, Wilsonton 4350

House 4 2 4 Auction at Fitzy's...

Enjoying an elegant street presence and offering an abundance of space to spread out, you'll find that this truly exceptional family residence will comply with all...

First time to the market in 42 years - Huge potential to capitalise upon - MUST BE SOLD

366 Greenwattle Street, Wilsonton 4350

House 4 2 5 Auction at Fitzy's...

With the owners' circumstances commanding a must to sell, this is your opportunity to pick up what is undoubtedly a great opportunity! Enjoying a commanding...

HURRY! Price Slashed - VACANT - Make it yours TODAY!

22 Jennifer Crescent, Darling Heights 4350

House 3 1 2 Interest Above...

Ideal for renovators, first home buyers, or a great catch for the savvy investor! This well-proportioned home offers an open plan layout with three built in...

Sellers Transferring And Need This Sold

35 Calypso Crescent, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 4 Auction at Fitzy's...

Absolute prime Middle Ridge designer residence consisting of 3 living areas plus extra 6m x 7.5m shed with side access. - 4 bedrooms - master bedroom with superb...

Gorgeous Home With Perfect Rural Views

Gowrie Junction 4352

House 4 2 8 $580,000

Kick back and relax with-in this fantastic home. This exceptional family home will impress with the sheer size character space and functionality. With the room for...

Executive villa on individual title - Parkland outlook

33 Cinnamon Drive, Glenvale 4350

Villa 3 2 1 $365,000

Just 12 months old and perched atop of a new estate in Glenvale, this property is a must for those looking for easy maintenance living without the hassle of body...

Immaculately Presented, Including an Extra Large Studio/Workshop Room

6 Nolan Court, Darling Heights 4350

House 3 1 1 $345,000

You'll be nicely surprised at how much the owners have loved and meticulously cared for this home. Immaculately presented throughout with fresh interiors blending...

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

SEQ is the 'greatest market': property guru John McGrath

SPEAKER: John McGrath of McGrath Estate Agents is today's guest speaker at the Better Business Breakfast.

SEQ is the "greatest" real estate market, says property guru.

Bank could add towns to 'high-risk' home loan list

Suburban housing in Glenvale, Toowoomba, Friday, October 17, 2014. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

NEW Gladstone region towns could be added unwanted bank list.