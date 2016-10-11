'Steve's shed' is the late LVRC Mayor's legacy.

THE man who coined the original idea for a Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed officially opened the group's new facility at the weekend.
John Howard saw the need for a men's shed in Gatton and approached the late Steve Jones about making it a reality.
"If you have a good idea you sell it to a salesman, and Steve was a good salesman,” Mr Howard said.
"What you see here is Steve's achievement.”
Ann Jones unveiled the plaque which dedicated the Community Shed's new multi-purpose shed to her late husband.
" Steve loved the idea of a Men's Shed and was a huge supporter of the idea,” Ms Jones said.
Shed president Graham Windolf said there was a great turnout at the official opening.
"If anyone is interested in joining, don't hesitate. We are all about men's welfare, it's a place to have a good time, make projects and get together,” Mr Windolf said.
