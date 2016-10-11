30°
News

'Steve's shed' is the late LVRC Mayor's legacy.

11th Oct 2016 3:39 PM
STEVE'S SHED: Ann Jones unveiled the plaque which dedicated the Community Shed's new facility to her late husband Steve Jones.
STEVE'S SHED: Ann Jones unveiled the plaque which dedicated the Community Shed's new facility to her late husband Steve Jones. Francis Witsenhuysen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE man who coined the original idea for a Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed officially opened the group's new facility at the weekend.

John Howard saw the need for a men's shed in Gatton and approached the late Steve Jones about making it a reality.

"If you have a good idea you sell it to a salesman, and Steve was a good salesman,” Mr Howard said.

"What you see here is Steve's achievement.”

The official opening saw lots of activities and shed projects displayed, along with entertainment and stalls.
The official opening saw lots of activities and shed projects displayed, along with entertainment and stalls. Francis Witsenhuysen

Ann Jones unveiled the plaque which dedicated the Community Shed's new multi-purpose shed to her late husband.

" Steve loved the idea of a Men's Shed and was a huge supporter of the idea,” Ms Jones said.

Shed president Graham Windolf said there was a great turnout at the official opening.

"If anyone is interested in joining, don't hesitate. We are all about men's welfare, it's a place to have a good time, make projects and get together,” Mr Windolf said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  lockyer valley community activity shed, lvrc, steve jones

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Steve's shed' is the late LVRC Mayor's legacy.

'Steve's shed' is the late LVRC Mayor's legacy.

THE MAN who coined the original idea for Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed officially opened the group's new multipurpose shed at the weekend.

The Lockyer gets ready for fire and storm season

IN ACTION: The Queensland Fire and Rescue helicopter's aerial fire-bombing demonstration at the Get Ready Lockyer Emergency Services Day.

Emergency crews educate the community.

Toogoolawah cattle camp

CATTLE CAMP: The Toogoolawah Show Society ran a Junior Cattle Camp over the last weekend of the school holidays.

The Toogoolawah Junior Cattle Camp was held recently.

Challenge provides big rewards for school students

The 2015 Country Challenge on Campus Fun Run held at UQ Gatton.Photo Tom Threadingham / Gatton Star

UQ Gatton will again host the Country Challenge on Campus.

Local Partners

'Steve's shed' is the late LVRC Mayor's legacy.

THE MAN who coined the original idea for Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed officially opened the group's new multipurpose shed at the weekend.

National Seniors Lockyer celebrate big mile-stone

HOORAY: (L-R) National Seniors Lockyer President cut the cake with committee members Jo Steffens, Desliegh James and Margaret O'Brien.

National Seniors Lockyer birthday bash

The Lockyer gets ready for fire and storm season

IN ACTION: The Queensland Fire and Rescue helicopter's aerial fire-bombing demonstration at the Get Ready Lockyer Emergency Services Day.

Emergency crews educate the community.

Toogoolawah cattle camp

CATTLE CAMP: The Toogoolawah Show Society ran a Junior Cattle Camp over the last weekend of the school holidays.

The Toogoolawah Junior Cattle Camp was held recently.

Challenge provides big rewards for school students

The 2015 Country Challenge on Campus Fun Run held at UQ Gatton.Photo Tom Threadingham / Gatton Star

UQ Gatton will again host the Country Challenge on Campus.

'They can't make me get rid of our dog'

DOG GONE IT: Christie Simpson holding her Maltese Shih Tzu dogs Buddy and Dora, with son Antwon and Golden Retriever Lara and Husky Zeus.

Christie Simpson's excess animal permit hangs in the balance.

'Crossing to cut us off'

NO ACCESS: Murphys Creek grazier Peter McPaul stands at Connoles Bridge at Postmans Ridge, which won't have access to Murphys Creek Rd when the crossing is developed.

Murphys Creek and Postmans Ridge residents faced with big journey.

Coolana Lutheran church to celebrate 125 years of service

NEW COAT: Annabel Boughen (Director, Lowood and Fernvale Community Bendigo Bank) Lester Sippel (Chairman, St John's Lutheran Church Coolana) and Assistant Treasurer Anita Spanagel.

You are invited to the Coolana St John Lutheran Church's birthday.

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar after the cost of the visa to bring international artists to the country goes up 600% next month.

SOLVED: UFO expert explains mysterious lights

Brett Anderson filmed two mysterious lights over Caloundra about 10.30pm on October 6 but the "UFOs” have been discounted as man-made devices.

Caloundra UFO explained

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke Jowett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

FLICK betrays best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Dacre Montgomery in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

Local band announced as Slipknot support act

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local band gets spot on monster bill

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 09: Will Davison driver of the #19 Tekno Autosports Holden celebrates after winning the Bathurst 1000, which is race 21 of the Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama on October 9, 2016 in Bathurst, Australia.

THE Block's room reveals hold strong amongst motor sport competition

Large Office Facility Offering Multiple Options

295 Ruthven Street, Toowoomba 4350

Commercial 295 Ruthven Street Toowoomba is currently utilised as a large office and ... Contact Agent

295 Ruthven Street Toowoomba is currently utilised as a large office and training facility offering; * 935m2 spread over 3 levels * Ample space with separate...

Short Walk to Wyalla Shopping Centre

5/12 Ellis Street, Wilsonton 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Buyer Interest...

* Cheaper than Renting * Neat as a pin * 2 Large bedroom unit * Built ins * Dish washer * Pantry * New hot water * Security screen doors * Carport * Suit elderly...

Renovated and Priced to Sell - $339,999

401 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 3 1 1 $339,999

* Fantastic timber kitchen with stone bench tops and stainless steel appliances * Stylish new bathroom * Huge sunken lounge * 3 good sized bedrooms with built...

Superb Unit Offers Independent Over 55&#39;s Lifestyle

15/12 Glenfield Court, Middle Ridge 4350

Unit 2 1 1 $235,000

If you're contemplating downsizing to a manageable home with the security of living in a community surrounded by like-minded and similarly aged people, then you...

Newtown Park Precinct…Absolutely Amazing Value in this Renovated Home. A Must Inspect!

4 Leawarra Street, Wilsonton 4350

House 3 1 2 Interest Over...

Owners have moved on now! Waiting for the buyer that wants no work to do, but just to move in and enjoy! Such incredible value for this gorgeous home positioned...

Absolutely Stunning On the Inside &amp;Unassuming from the outside …with a Location to Dream about ….

40A Dunmore Street, East Toowoomba 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction

From one of East Toowoomba‘s most desirable streets, walk to cafes, shops, Queens park, schools and the CBD. Always wanted a character home but without the...

PANORAMIC VIEW- Stylish Federation Home

29 Panoramic Drive, Preston 4352

House 4 2 4 Auction

Auction Location: On Site. Impeccable build with impeccable presentation best describes this approx. 40 sq. Jeff Abel built home on 2888m2 of terraced...

Prime Re-Development Site in the Heart of Toowoomba CBD

520 Ruthven Street, Toowoomba City 4350

Commercial Situated among the new chic and trendy precinct currently offering an array ... Expressions of...

Situated among the new chic and trendy precinct currently offering an array of new boutique style retail outlets and eateries popular to this central hub, this...

Magnificent Piece of Toowoomba History Beautifully Set on 5 Acres and Only 10 Mins to The CBD

21 - 51 Frew Street, Darling Heights 4350

House 4 2 Offers to...

A once in a lifetime opportunity exits to make this truly spectacular historic home, "Wirra House", yours. Positioned high on the block, imagine sipping your...

Investment Opportunity or First Home Buy in a Great Location.

29 Burke Street, Rangeville 4350

House 3 1 1 Interest Over...

Fancy a short stroll to a major shopping centre? This neat 3 bedroom one bathroom house on 617m2 is a 5-minute walk to the Range shopping centre. Great location...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public