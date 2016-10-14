22°
Stay safe this bushfire season

Tara Cassidy | 14th Oct 2016 8:44 AM
BUSHFIRES ABOUT: Lockyer-Somerset Area Commander Ross Mutzelburg urges residents to get bushfire prepared as temperatures begin to rise across the region.
Tara Cassidy

BUSHFIRE season is off to a blazing start and firefighters across the region are gearing up for a potentially ferocious stint ahead, according to the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES).

Firefighters in the Lockyer-Somerset region have already had to attend several minor fires and are warning residents to remain vigilant during this dangerous period.

Lockyer-Somerset Area Commander Ross Mutzelburg said residents living in bushland areas need to be particularly careful as there are greater amounts of fuel present to burn.

"As the weather dries up we could be facing quite a serious season, so we ask people to have a plan, listen out and adhere to fire warnings,” Area Comm Mutzelburg said.

"Whether you want to evacuate or stay and defend your property in the instance of a fire, everyone needs to be prepared and plan ahead.”

According to QFES, conditions to look out for include high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds, however any one of them is enough for fires to break and turn volatile.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said more than 30 per cent of Queenslanders admitted they would be caught out not knowing what to do if a bushfire did threaten their home.

"This is shocking to discover, especially in bushfire season when a whopping 84 per cent of Queensland is currently drought declared,” Ms Smith said.

"Bushfire survival plans are vital to saving lives and we urge people to take the time to ensure both their property and family are protected.”

Simple tips to protect against bushfires include removing dry grass, dead leaves and branches, clearing gutters, mowing lawns and being aware of local fire restrictions.

Area Comm Mutzelburg said residents seeking advice for their own properties and how to best prepare are welcome to call their local rural fire brigade or warden.

Topics:  bushfire fire firefighers qfes

