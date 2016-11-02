Stanbroke Beef raises steaks at business awards

BEEF BUSINESS: Stanbroke HR manager Ross Stickland congratulating employee Jason Mallon on winning the Lockyer Business Awards Employee of the Year title.

THE 2016 title for Employee of the Year was awarded to local training officer Jason Mallen at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards on October 23.

Mr Mallen, a loyal employee of Stanbroke Beef for more than 10 years, was nominated for the award by his HR Manager Ross Sticklen, for above and beyond workplace performance.

Mr Sticklen said Mr Mallen was a well-respected, conscientious employee and deserving recipient of the award.

"Jason is a valuable employee of ours, he knows his subject matter and will go the extra mile to train people in even the smallest intricacies of the job,” he said.

"He just seems to thrive off sharing his knowledge and passion with others.

"I was very happy he won and to see his work efforts recognised by the public, the company feels very privileged to have someone like him working for us.”

Fellow Stanbroke Beef employee Rodney Purvis was also nominated for the award, alongside six other finalists from the Lockyer region.

Mr Mallen said he was both shocked and thrilled to take out the business award category and owed his efforts to a supportive workplace and wonderful co-workers.

"The company itself is great to work for, they're very flexible and the people we have there just make it easy to do your job well,” he said.

"Everyone's so down to earth, working through the system just like I did, I can relate to them and enjoy being their mentor and showing them the ropes.

"We also have lots of employees from different ethnic backgrounds which is great to be able to learn their cultures and enjoy such a diverse workplace.”

According to Mr Sticklen, Mr Mallen is responsible for inducting all new employees and recently travelled to a Gulf of Carpentaria cattle property to train more than 60 at a time.

"Jason's commitment, attitude and passion towards his training have been a huge benefit to our employees,” he said.