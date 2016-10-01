26°
Somerset Dam ready to undergo upgrade

1st Oct 2016
The gaps along the Breezeway of Somerset Dam will be filled as part of an upgrade.
The gaps along the Breezeway of Somerset Dam will be filled as part of an upgrade. Contributed

SOMERSET Dam will undergo a minor upgrade ahead of the next wet season to improve dam safety and flood mitigation.

The upgrade is part of the Seqwater's Dam Improvement Program and will involve constructing a parapet or wave wall on the dam's breezeway to increase its flood mitigation capacity and safety.

It will involve filling in the bays (gaps) along the breezeway on the upper reaches of the dam with concrete to construct what's called a parapet or wave wall.

The upgrade is in addition to the new operating strategy and Temporarily Full Supply Level adopted for Somerset Dam during the previous wet season to ensure the dam can continue to operate safely.

Somerset and Wivenhoe dams had their drinking water full supply levels temporarily lowered earlier in the year as part of the Dam Improvement Program.

These levels will be maintained while investigations continue over 2017 into the scope, design and timing of further improvements required for the Somerset Dam.

Somerset has been lowered to 80 per cent capacity and Wivenhoe lowered to 90 per cent to ensure the flood mitigations benefits of both dams are maintained.

Seqwater Acting Chief Executive Officer Jim Pruss said the minor upgrade was a common engineering solution designed to increase a dam's flood mitigation capacity and safety and was similar to the design at Wivenhoe Dam.

"These works are about helping to make sure Somerset Dam can continue to operate safely, particularly in large and extreme flood events, while we finalise details of the longer term improvement works required,'' Mr Pruss said.

Somerset Dam is currently scheduled for a major safety upgrade in 2025.

All Seqwater recreation areas at Somerset Dam will remain open throughout the upgrade work.

Topics:  seqwater, somerset dam

