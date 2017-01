Somerset Young Citizen of the Year Matthew Heck is joined by Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann and Australia Day Ambassador, paralympian Lakeisha Patterson at the Somerset Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony.

SOME of Somerset's best and brightest residents were recognised for their achievements and commitment to the community on Australia Day.

The ceremony was held at the Somerset Civic Centre in Esk and capped off by Andrew Rose being named as Somerset Citizen of the Year.

Have a look at some shots of the award winners, the ceremony and some fun around the region in the photo gallery below.