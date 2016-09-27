Somerset branches out and gives trees to residents

YOU CAN expect to see a few more trees growing in the Somerset area after the second tree collection day by the local council was held last week.

Residents have had the opportunity to collect two free trees for their homes, or 10 if they lived on more than 20 acres.

Splityard resident Lynn Patchin (pictured) collected 10 trees for her property, including the endangered swamp Tea-Tree, which she said she was looking forward to planting.

"I love planting trees ... I've got a large property and there's a few things I want to get rid of,” Ms Patchin said.

"I chose some koala trees and some flowering trees to look after the native bees.”

During the collection day in Esk last Saturday, a total of 1729 plants were distributed to Somerset residents.

It was the second collection day, with the third and final chance to collect free trees this Saturday in Fernvale from 9am till noon.

New Coominya resident Jenny Holt collected trees for her property.

"We're on a campaign of trying to get koalas back on our property at Coominya,” Mrs Holt said.

"We've been told by our neighbours we do have a lot of koalas, but we haven't sighted any yet.”

Mrs Holt said the tree collection provided her the chance to talk to council staff for advice on what to plant.

"We purchased a property that's been neglected, and we're trying to get it back to the full potential that it could be,” Mrs Holt said.

"We want to plant natives, obviously, and we knew there would be a good selection here.”

The Somerset Regional Council has held the tree day for a number of years, which as proved popular among residents.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said a number of the trees were flowering and bird attracting.

"Council's free tree days are an opportunity for residents to help improve their part of the environment and do something in their own back yards to help make a difference,” Cr Lehmann said.

"We've also included Council's floral emblem plants, Weeping Bottlebrush and Native Frangipani .”